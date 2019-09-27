Toggle Menu
Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, Warm-up Match Day 2: Focus remains on Rohit Sharmahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/board-presidents-xi-vs-south-africa-live-cricket-score-online-warm-up-match-day-2-6032925/

Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, Warm-up Match Day 2: Focus remains on Rohit Sharma

India Board President's XI vs South Africa Warm-up Test Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Focus remains on Rohit Sharma

Board Presidents XI vs South Africa, Board Presidents XI vs South Africa, BPXI vs SA live score, BPXI vs SA live score, live score, cricket, live cricket score, live cricket online, BPXI vs SA , BPXI vs SA live score, BPXI vs SA live score, BPXI vs SA live score, Board Presidents XI vs South Africa live streaming, Board Presidents XI vs South Africa streaming, Board Presidents XI vs South Africa streaming, South Africa tour of India 2019
India Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Faf du Plessis will look to try out new talents in the practice game

India Board President’s XI vs South Africa Warm-up Test Match Live Cricket Score Online: With a ray of hope that the sun will shine at Vijayanagram, Rohit Sharma-led Board President’s XI are all set to undergo a warm-up on Day 2 against South Africa. The opening day of the warm-up game was washed out. The focus of the warm-up match is Rohit Sharma, who will be opening the innings as a pre-cursor to the opening Test. The other two India players in action are opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Umesh Yadav.

Live Blog

Board President XI vs South Africa Three-day practice match Live Score and Updates:

Hello and Welcome

Welcome to the Indian Express Live Blog on Day 2 of Board President's XI vs South Africa. After the Day 1 was washed out, both sides are hopeful of a full day play today. The first day's proceedings was called off in the post-lunch session as rain lashed the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex. This is South Africa's only warm-up game before the first Test begins in Visakhapatnam on October 2.

Squads:

Board Presidents XI Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, Srikar Bharat(w), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Piedt, Heinrich Klaasen, Zubayr Hamza, Senuran Muthusamy

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android