India Board President’s XI vs South Africa Warm-up Test Match Live Cricket Score Online: With a ray of hope that the sun will shine at Vijayanagram, Rohit Sharma-led Board President’s XI are all set to undergo a warm-up on Day 2 against South Africa. The opening day of the warm-up game was washed out. The focus of the warm-up match is Rohit Sharma, who will be opening the innings as a pre-cursor to the opening Test. The other two India players in action are opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Umesh Yadav.
Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, Warm-up Match Day 2: Focus remains on Rohit Sharma
India Board President's XI vs South Africa Warm-up Test Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Focus remains on Rohit Sharma
Squads:
Board Presidents XI Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, Srikar Bharat(w), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Piedt, Heinrich Klaasen, Zubayr Hamza, Senuran Muthusamy
Hello and Welcome
Welcome to the Indian Express Live Blog on Day 2 of Board President's XI vs South Africa. After the Day 1 was washed out, both sides are hopeful of a full day play today. The first day's proceedings was called off in the post-lunch session as rain lashed the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex. This is South Africa's only warm-up game before the first Test begins in Visakhapatnam on October 2.