Blind pillow fights, books & tik tok: What Indian cricketers are up to in self-isolation

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the sporting calendar is in complete disarray, with several events and competitions postponed or cancelled. With an alarming increase in positive cases across the world (282,769), India has also witnessed a spike in the number of cases. The new figures have forced the government to issue an advisory asking people to work from home and refrain from most outdoor activities.

So at this point how are Indian cricketers dealing with self-isolation? While some like Shikhar Dhawan are finding unique ways to kill boredom and spend time with their families, others are taking to books, reading and even uploading videos on tik tock and putting it up on social media, much to the delight of the fans who are missing their stars on the field.

For instance, India opener Shikhar Dhawan seems to be having a blast with his son Zorawar. In a hilarious video he shared on Instagram, Dhawan is seen breaking into blind pillow fights. Wicketkeeper-batsman K L Rahul spent time reading a book, working on his iPad, and gaming his PlayStation.

Shikhar Dhawan plays a blind pillow game with son Zoravar. (Screengrab: Shikhar Dhawan) Shikhar Dhawan plays a blind pillow game with son Zoravar. (Screengrab: Shikhar Dhawan)

Others like Ishant Sharma shared the importance of being at home. “Following @mayankagarawal and @rajal_arora ‘s footsteps. At this time you gotta isolate and have #socialdistance #BeThechange ! Ishant.”

Ravindra Jadeja shared a message on Instagram. (Source: Screengrab/Jadeja)

But quite bizarre was Mohammad Shami’s tick-tock video where he turns into a Dracula.

Mohammad Shami in a tick tok video on Instagram. (Source: Screengrab/Shami) Mohammad Shami in a tick tok video on Instagram. (Source: Screengrab/Shami)

India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma shared a funny photograph which was captioned: “Self – isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka shared a post on Instagram. (Screengrab: Twitter) Virat Kohli and Anushka shared a post on Instagram. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Earlier, they had also issued a joint appeal for self-isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

