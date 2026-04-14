Blessing Muzarabani handed two-year PSL ban after pulling out for IPL

Muzarabani was signed by Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL season but later decided to pursue an opportunity with KKR in the IPL. (KKR)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for two years after he backed out of a contract for the 2026 season.

Muzarabani was signed by Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL season but later decided to pursue an opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 29-year-old joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026, leading the PCB to take disciplinary action against the pacer.

The PCB released a statement highlighting the importance of honouring contracts in franchise cricket.

“After a thorough review, the PCB has declared that Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani is ineligible to participate in the next two editions of the HBL PSL, effective immediately. This decision results from his failure to honor agreed commitments, which undermines the league’s professional structure.