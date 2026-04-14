Blessing Muzarabani handed two-year PSL ban after pulling out for IPL

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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for two years after he backed out of a contract for the 2026 season.
Muzarabani was signed by Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL season but later decided to pursue an opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 29-year-old joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026, leading the PCB to take disciplinary action against the pacer.
The PCB released a statement highlighting the importance of honouring contracts in franchise cricket.
“After a thorough review, the PCB has declared that Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani is ineligible to participate in the next two editions of the HBL PSL, effective immediately. This decision results from his failure to honor agreed commitments, which undermines the league’s professional structure.
“The PCB believes that professional cricket depends on trust and the certainty of agreements. In this case, despite a clear offer and a definite acceptance of the essential terms, the player chose to ignore these obligations for another opportunity,” the statement said.
Muzarabani quickly made a mark for KKR in IPL 2026, taking 4/41 in his second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The development comes at a time when T20 leagues are tightening rules around player withdrawals. The IPL introduced a regulation ahead of the 2025 season stating that any player who pulls out after being picked at the auction, without a valid reason, would face a two-season ban.
England’s Ben Duckett, who withdrew from the 2026 season despite being signed by Delhi Capitals, and Harry Brook, who had taken a similar call earlier, are among those impacted.
This season marks a rare overlap of the PSL and IPL, with both leagues running simultaneously, creating scheduling conflicts and forcing players to choose between commitments.
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