‘Blessing in disguise’: Coach Nayar hails Blessing Muzarabani signing, eyes KKR’s ‘fourth star’ in IPL 2026

Addressing theKolkata squad during their first training session at the Eden Gardens, Nayar made a pointed reference to the late replacement of Mustafizur Rahman, welcoming Muzarabani into the fold. (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders new head coach Abhishek Nayar on Wednesday termed the arrival of Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a “blessing in disguise”, as the franchise looks to regroup after a forgettable last season and aim for a fourth IPL title.

Addressing the squad during their first training session at the Eden Gardens, Nayar made a pointed reference to the late replacement of Mustafizur Rahman, welcoming Muzarabani into the fold.

“Blessing, you are a blessing in disguise for us,” the 42-year-old former India all-rounder, who has been a longtime part of KKR set up under Gautam Gambhir, said in his opening pep-talk.