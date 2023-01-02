Blair Tickner replaces Adam Milne in New Zealand’s ODI squads against Pakistan and India

Blair Tickner has replaced dam Milne in New Zealand’s ODI squads against Pakistan and India, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has said in a statement.

Adam Milne withdrew from the Blackcaps squads for the upcoming series in Pakistan and India due to concerns about his preparation.

New Zealand will play three ODIs against Pakistan between January 9-13 before leaving for India to play a three-match ODI series from January 18 to 24.

Squad News | @cricketwgtninc Firebirds bowler @AdamMilne19 has been withdrawn from the white-ball squads for the upcoming series in Pakistan and India due to concerns about his preparation. #PAKvNZ #INDvNZ https://t.co/3qPUev5IAp — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 1, 2023

“Adam was very upfront with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours,” said Blackcaps selector Larsen.

“After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn’t be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series.

“We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down.”

Milne will continue to play for the Wellington Firebirds when available for the remainder of the home summer.

Larsen said Tickner, who has six ODIs to his name, was a ready-made replacement.

Advertisement

“Blair’s skills at bowling through the middle and his ability to hit the pitch hard make him a similar prospect to what Adam offered us.

“The fact he’s already in Pakistan experiencing the conditions is an added bonus.”

New Zealand’s white-ball players will depart for Pakistan on January 4.