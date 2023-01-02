scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Blair Tickner replaces Adam Milne in New Zealand’s ODI squads against Pakistan and India

Adam Milne withdrew from the Blackcaps squads for the upcoming series in Pakistan and India due to concerns about his preparation.

Adam Milne has pulled out from New Zealand's white-ball squads for the upcoming series in Pakistan and India. (NZC)

Blair Tickner has replaced dam Milne in New Zealand’s ODI squads against Pakistan and India, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has said in a statement.

Adam Milne withdrew from the Blackcaps squads for the upcoming series in Pakistan and India due to concerns about his preparation.

New Zealand will play three ODIs against Pakistan between January 9-13 before leaving for India to play a three-match ODI series from January 18 to 24.

“Adam was very upfront with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours,” said Blackcaps selector Larsen.

“After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn’t be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series.

“We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down.”

Milne will continue to play for the Wellington Firebirds when available for the remainder of the home summer.

Larsen said Tickner, who has six ODIs to his name, was a ready-made replacement.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Blair’s skills at bowling through the middle and his ability to hit the pitch hard make him a similar prospect to what Adam offered us.

“The fact he’s already in Pakistan experiencing the conditions is an added bonus.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Crashing land prices to no brides: In Kerala villages, fear of proposed b...
Crashing land prices to no brides: In Kerala villages, fear of proposed b...

New Zealand’s white-ball players will depart for Pakistan on January 4.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 08:26 IST
Next Story

Congress opens first office on Owaisi turf Charminar, hope strategy will pay off

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 02: Latest News
close