Two BJP men in panel to run Jammu and Kashmir cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed two state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons in the three-member committee formed to run the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The nomination of Brigadier Anil Gupta and advocate Sunil Sethi comes after the J&K High Court asked the Indian board to oversee the working of the state cricket unit facing charges of financial wrongdoing. Among the former JKCA office-bearers under the Enforcement Directorate scanner is former state chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

While former Delhi and J&K cricketer Mithun Manhas is the third member in the committee, Sethi has represented BCCI for the last two years.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gupta said that he was asked by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to take up the assignment. Shah is the son of former BJP president and current Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I got a call from BCCI secretary Jay Shah and he spoke to me at length, asking me to come on board. I’m happy to be part of it. My job is to clear misdeeds of the past. BCCI has appointed us as they wanted men of integrity and they thought we are the best,” Gupta said.

He stated that the committee wants to revive cricket in the Valley and they will soon meet players and coaches.

“Our main aim is to revive cricket in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure players get a fair chance and there is no bias. The JKCA accounts have not been audited. We will do that and send the balance sheet to the BCCI so that the association gets its dues,” Gupta added.