Bjorn Fortuin trolls commentator Murali Kartik with performance, outsmarts Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa youngster Bjorn Fortuin turned the tide of the India innings in the ongoing 3rd T20I against South Africa in Bangalore by taking two wickets in three balls. He dismissed Risabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the same over, leaving India reeling at 92/5 in the 13th over.

Interestingly, Fortuin’s over happened just after commentator Murali Kartik had said on air that he was a “roller of the ball” rather than a spinner. Fortuin is a left arm spinner in the mould of Ravindra Jadeja.

South Africa had earlier opened their bowling with Fortuin, in only his second international match. The over in which he took the two wickets was his third over.

He first outsmarted Pant. Pant had been in the middle for 19 balls and was clearly looking to go after the spinner. Fortuin fired a darting ball wide of the off stump line. Pant, having premeditated a lofted shot, chased the line of the ball and lofted a mistimed shot to a fielder in the deep.

Two balls later, it was Fortuin again who outsmarted Iyer. Iyer also looked to give Fortuin the charge. Sensing that the charge was coming, Fortuin fired another darting ball down the leg side. Iyer had no time to rect to the last-minute change and was stumped out of his crease by Quinton de Kock.

Interestingly, a scroll through Fortuin’s social media accounts show that he has been preparing for the India series with aplomb – possibly trying to emulate the bowling style of Ravindra Jadeja.

Bjorn Fortuin’s liked tweets from a few days ago. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/qLdUkzVSep — absy (@absycric) September 22, 2019

Fortuin, 24, made his debut in the 2nd T20I in Mohali earlier this week. He finished the match with figures of 2/19 in his three overs in the 3rd T20I on Sunday. India finished their 20 overs at 134/9, with Shikhar Dhawan’s 36 being the highest individual score.