scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Must Read

BJ Watling interrupts Kane Williamson’s press conference for autograph

Kane Wiliamson scored a double century in New Zealand's victory in the 2nd Test vs Pakistan, as a result of which he also became the first captain to take New Zealand to the top of the ICC Test team rankings.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 6, 2021 4:06:04 pm
Kane Williamson and BJ Watling in action for New Zealand (File Photo/AFP)

Everybody want a piece of Kane Williamson, even his teammates. The No.1-ranked Test batsman in the world scored a double century in New Zealand’s innings victory in the 2nd Test vs Pakistan, as a result of which he also became the captain to take New Zealand to the top of the ICC team rankings for the first time.

At the post-match press conference, as the winning captain was answering questions, he had to take out some time for his wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who wanted an autograph from his captain.

The 35-year-old Watling went up to Kane and asked him to sign his Test shirt. The 30-year-old Williamson didn’t let his teammate down.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In the second Test, Kane Williamson had scored a magnificent 238 in the first innings. He got the desired support from Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell, who both scored centuries, as New Zealand cantered to an innings win and a series win.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India win 2nd Test by eight wickets to level series
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 06: Latest News