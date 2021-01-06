BJ Watling interrupts Kane Williamson’s press conference for autograph

Kane Williamson and BJ Watling in action for New Zealand (File Photo/AFP)

Everybody want a piece of Kane Williamson, even his teammates. The No.1-ranked Test batsman in the world scored a double century in New Zealand’s innings victory in the 2nd Test vs Pakistan, as a result of which he also became the captain to take New Zealand to the top of the ICC team rankings for the first time.

Kane Williamson certainly wasn’t expecting a visit from an autograph hunter at his post match media conference #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/llcn9HzzdY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 6, 2021

At the post-match press conference, as the winning captain was answering questions, he had to take out some time for his wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who wanted an autograph from his captain.

The 35-year-old Watling went up to Kane and asked him to sign his Test shirt. The 30-year-old Williamson didn’t let his teammate down.

In the second Test, Kane Williamson had scored a magnificent 238 in the first innings. He got the desired support from Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell, who both scored centuries, as New Zealand cantered to an innings win and a series win.