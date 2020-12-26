scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 26, 2020
‘Bizarre tactics’: Former Indian cricketers criticise India’s team selection for 2nd Test

India's strategy for the 2nd Test vs Australia has already come under criticism, with most former cricketers questioning why KL Rahul was left out.

By: Sports Desk | December 26, 2020 6:50:29 am
India playing XI, Boxing Day TestFour changes have been made to India's playing xi for the Boxing Day Test at MCG. (Twitter/BCCI)

KL Rahul’s non-inclusion for the 2nd Test vs Australia has earned disapproval from several former Indian cricketers, while some have said that the strategy of going in with five bowlers for the match is “bizarre” at the MCG, the venue of the Test.

“Don’t get why KL Rahul is dropped for the boxing test! #BoxingDayTest,” tweeted former opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

“New Opportunities Kindle Life,” wrote Wasim Jaffer, another former India opener. True to his recent style of coding his messages, Jaffer’s message can be abbreviated to “No KL.”

Fromer Indian fast bowler Dodda Ganesh said it is bizarre that India are going into the MCG match with five bowlers instead of strengthening their batting order.

Gautam Gambhir had earlier said that India’s strategy of rotating their wicketkeepers is not doing justice to either.

“This team looks so unsettled because no one is secured. Professional sport is all about security. it’s been unfair on Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha both over a long period of time when they have picked and chosen players on conditions. You don’t do that with wicketkeepers. You do that with bowlers,” he said.

India XI for the 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

India are trailing 1-0 in the four-match series after a eight-wicket loss in the pink-ball Test.

