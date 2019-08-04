Toggle Menu
Bishan Singh Bedi hits back at Gautam Gamhir, says never said negative things about Navdeep Saini

Both Gautam Gambhir and Bishan Singh Bedi have shared past conflicts on various issues related to Delhi cricket.

Navdeep Saini picked three wickets and gave away 17 runs in his four overs quota against West Indies in the first T20I.(AP Photo)

A day after Gautam Gambhir slammed Bishan Singh Bedi on Twitter after Navdeep Saini’s made a remarkable international debut, the former India captain stated that he has never said anything negative about the 26-year-old pacer. He further stated that he can’t stoop to conquer.

Responding to Gambhir’s scathing attack, Bedi during an interaction with PTI said, “I don’t believe that I have to stoop to conquer. I would rather not react to any comments on twitter. I have never said a negative thing about Navdeep Saini. Also, I believe if someone has made it, it’s his credit, not any Tom, Dick or Harry’s.” However, the former Indian skipper refused to take anyone’s name.

Both Gambhir and Bedi have shared past conflicts on various issues related to Delhi cricket and as per reports, the Indian opener was engaged in a heated argument with DDCA vice-president Chetan Chauhan pushing for Saini’s Delhi selection in 2013. As per a report in PTI, Bedi had expressed his displeasure on the pacer’s selection by allegedly writing a letter to then DDCA president Sneh Bansal.

Bedi also denied about him questioning Saini’s selection in the Delhi team despite being from Haryana domicile. “Who am I? I wasn’t in any position of DDCA. I see that he (Gambhir) hasn’t sobered even after becoming a Member of Parliament,” Bedi said.

Speaking on Saini’s clinical bowling performance in the first T20I against West Indies on Saturday, Bedi said, “The kid is outstanding. But I have only seen him on TV. Also, he has just played one game for India. We should wait for some more time.”

Minutes after Saini bowled a dream first over for the Men in Blue, in which he picked up the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmeyer in consecutive deliveries, Gambhir in a tweet congratulated the seamer and slammed Bedi and Chauhan.

