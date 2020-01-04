Bishan Bedi blasts Shubman Gill’s ‘rowdy’ behaviour, wants him sacked as India A captain

Bishan Bedi, referring to the incident of Shubman Gill refusing to walk after being given out, said nobody is bigger than the game. Bishan Bedi, referring to the incident of Shubman Gill refusing to walk after being given out, said nobody is bigger than the game.

Shubman Gill, the talented 20-year-old batsman, who got embroiled in controversy during a Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi on Friday by refusing to walk after being given out, has drawn the ire of Bishan Singh Bedi, one of Punjab’s greatest cricketers.

“This kind of rowdy behaviour by anyone is unpardonable, least of all by proposed Captain of India A,” Bedi wrote on his Twitter handle.

@vijaylokapally & @BCCI-this kind o rowdy behaviour by anyone is unpardonable-least o all by proposed Capt o India A-no matter how talented no player was ever bigger than the game-example needs setting-let a more balanced person lead India A before the Referee’s intimidated too! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 4, 2020

Gill was named the captain of India A for the limited overs leg of the New Zealand tour later this month. Bedi hinted that Gill should be sacked from India A captaincy because of his behaviour.

“No matter how talented, no player was ever bigger than the game. Example needs setting – let a more balanced person lead India A before the Referee is intimidated too,” Bedi tweeted.

Gill was batting on 10 then at the time of the incident. Gill convinced the umpire to overturn his original decision, leading to strong protests from the Delhi side. Delhi’s Nitish Rana, Gill’s IPL teammate at Kolkata Knight Riders, also claimed that Gill had abused the umpire.

He didn’t last long as he edged one off Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat for 23 off 41 balls with the team’s score on 60.

Whether Gill will face any official sanctions because of his behaviour will be known after the conclusion of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match.

