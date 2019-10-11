Birthday boy Hardik Pandya thanks Nita Ambani for visiting him in London

Celebrating his 26th birthday on Friday, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who underwent surgery last week, thanked Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani for visiting him in London.

Hardik Pandya got injured during the Asia Cup 2018 but recovered and made a comeback to play IPL and World Cup. The injury resurfaced during the T20I series against South Africa. Soon after he underwent the surgery in London

Nita was in London to attend the Leaders Week 2019 – where she was one of the speakers. Thanking her for the gesture and kind words, Pandya posted a picture of them together with the caption, “Thank you Bhabhi for coming to meet me here in London. Humbled by your gesture. Your wishes and encouraging words mean a lot to me. You have always been an inspiration.”

Thank you Bhabhi for coming to meet me here in London. Humbled by your gesture. Your wishes and encouraging words mean a lot to me. You have always been an inspiration. ?? pic.twitter.com/jCvVxxY1s5 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 10, 2019

Surgery done successfully ?? Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes ?? Will be back in no time! Till then miss me ?? pic.twitter.com/XrsB8bWQ35 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 5, 2019

Wishes poured on Twitter from Pandya’s teammates, who are currently playing the second Test of the three-match series against South Africa in Pune. Here are some of the top wishes:

Happy birthday brother @hardikpandya7 ?? wish u a speedy recovery ???? see u soon ?? pic.twitter.com/cIwbylOZE9 — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) October 11, 2019

Happy birthday Chintu brother ??Get well soon ?? pic.twitter.com/LImBRj2WVV — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 11, 2019

Happy birthday @hardikpandya7 ?? prayers up bro for a speedy recovery ? pic.twitter.com/37J8CNuIdI — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 11, 2019

Happy Birthday @hardikpandya7 ????

Wish you a speedy recovery ????

Back on the field soon ???? #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EBcc22ixsw — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2019

The all-rounder has scored 532 runs and taken 17 wickets in 11 Tests. In 54 ODIs, he has scored 937 runs and taken 54 wickets. In 40 T20 matches, he has 310 runs and 38 wickets.