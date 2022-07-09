scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Birmingham police arrest man following allegations of racism during Edgbaston Test

Several Indian fans had taken to Twitter to report the racist behaviour they endured during the fourth day's play on Monday night.

By: PTI |
July 9, 2022 12:06:41 pm
Ind vs Eng, BCCI, ECB, ICC, Jasprit Bumrah, Ben Stokes, Warwickshire County Cricket Club, Indian Express, NewsEngland players celebrate the fall of a wicket Test against India. (Twitter/ICC)

Birmingham Police have arrested a man for “racially aggravated public order offence”, following allegations of racist abuse aimed at Indian fans during the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston.

The man, who is in his early thirties, has been taken into custody for questioning. “#ARREST | A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in #Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning,” Birmingham Police tweeted on Friday.

Several Indian fans had taken to Twitter to report the racist behaviour they endured during the fourth day’s play on Monday night. They had claimed that some British fans hurled racial taunts at them. England won the Test by seven wickets on Tuesday.

ALSO READ |Racism row: Indian fans called ‘smelly p****’, ‘curry c***’ at Edgbaston during India-England Test

“We’ve launched a criminal investigation into reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham,” a West Midlands Police spokesperson told ‘Sky Sports News.’ “We’re liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what’s happened and would encourage anyone who heard any racist language or gestures, or has video footage that could help, to get in touch. 

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factionsPremium
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factions
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy povertyPremium
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy poverty

“We’re aware of images circulating on social media showing an alleged offender. We’re making enquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us.” In a slew of measures, Warwickshire County Cricket Club has decided to deploy “undercover football crowd-style spotters” in the stadium at Edgbaston, which will also host the second T20I between India and England on Saturday, to listen and report abusive behaviour.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 09: Latest News