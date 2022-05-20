scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Birmingham Games: Australia retain World Cup winning squad for CWG

Australia have named the same squad for their T20I tri-series with Ireland and Pakistan as well.

PTI | Mumbai
Updated: May 20, 2022 2:43:39 pm
Australia bossed their way to a record-extending seventh Women's World Cup title with a crushing 71-run win over traditional rivals England. (File)

The Australian women’s cricket team has retained its World Cup winning squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where it will open its campaign against India on July 29.

The tri-series in Northern Ireland provides the ideal preparation for Meg Lanning’s side, under interim head coach Shelley Nitschke, who will have to step up following Matthew Mott’s departure.

Mott took up the coaching role of the England men’s white-ball coach.

Besides dominating the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, Lanning’s side are also T20 World Cup champions, and come off recent series wins in the format over rivals England and India.

“Outside of the squad, Tayla Vlaeminck (knee) and Georgia Wareham (ankle) continue their injury rehabilitation, though both are unlikely to feature for most of the Australian summer later this year,” the ICC said in a release.

“Whilst picked in the squad, Ellyse Perry is yet to fully recover from stress fractures in her lower back, and is expected to play solely as a batter on the tour.

“Her availability to bowl will be “dependent on her progress in the coming weeks and on the medical advice” according to team physio, Kate Beerworth.”

Australia’s Commonwealth Games Squad: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (VC), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

T20I Tri-Series Fixtures

July 16: Australia v Pakistan
July 17: Ireland v Australia
July 21: Ireland v Australia
July 23: Pakistan v Australia

Australia’s Commonwealth Games Group Fixtures

July 29: Australia v India
July 31: Barbados v Australia
August 3: Australia v Pakistan.

