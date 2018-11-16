Aryaman Birla registers maiden first-class ton at Eden Gardens to make occasion extra-special

Aryaman Birla always aspired to play at Eden Gardens. Earlier this year, when Rajasthan Royals played Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator, he watched the proceedings from the dug-out. Playing at the country’s most storied venue is a dream that many cricketers harbour. For Aryaman, there’s an emotional attachment.

His father Kumar Mangalam Birla, a renowned industrialist, was born in Kolkata. Aryaman’s great grandparents lived here. After scoring his maiden first-class hundred against Bengal at Eden on Thursday, the 21-year-old Madhya Pradesh opener spoke about how the Kolkata connection made the occasion extra-special. “More than the fact that my father was born here, I think I have come to Kolkata a lot as a child to visit my great grandparents. So it’s very special for me. And for me also, it’s very special. It has to be, because my first century came at Eden Gardens,” Aryaman said.

It wasn’t a facile hundred. Madhya Pradesh had to follow-on after being bowled out for 335 on Thursday morning. The deficit was 175 and the visitors had to bat out a little over two sessions on a fourth day pitch to earn a point. That Bengal’s best bowler Ashok Dinda bowled just one over in the second innings and left the field due to a swollen knee made things a little easier. Still, at 69/3 and Rajat Patidar and Naman Ojha dismissed, they were under pressure. Someone had to anchor the innings. Aryaman did that in company with Shubham Sharma. The latter, too, scored a century.

Aryaman was born in Mumbai but as he wasn’t getting chances in the age-group cricket there, he decided to switch to Madhya Pradesh. The left-handed opening batsman made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy match against Odisha last season. This was his third game at this level.

Born with a silver spoon, Aryaman, however, decided to put in the hard yards to pursue a career in cricket. He is now studying B. Com, with a business empire lies in wait to be looked after. “There are two ways to look at that. Some might say there’s pressure that comes with your name. But I think it’s about how you look at it. Of course there’s a legacy that I would love to build on in my own way. I have been playing professional cricket for four-five years. I performed well in the U-23. So I made my journey through to the Ranji Trophy team because of my U-23 performances. Everyone is entitled to his choice and this is what I want to do,” Aryaman said.

A soft-spoken young man, whom a match official described as a “nice boy” during an informal chat, showed resolve on his way to his maiden hundred. He will have to work on his leg-side game, but some cover drives were sweetly-timed. Rajasthan Royals picked him for the 2018 IPL, although he didn’t get a game. But sharing the dressing-room with the likes of Shane Warne, Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes was an invaluable experience. It contributed to Aryaman’s development.

The century he scored today would help him cement his place in the Madhya Pradesh Ranji team. Aryaman looks forward to build on from here.

Brief scores: Bengal 510/9 decl. drew with MP 335 (Ashok Dinda 4/78) & 240/3 (Aryaman Birla 103*, Shubham Sharma 100*) Points: Bengal 3, MP 1

CAB requests Shami’s service

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has formally requested the BCCI to make Mohammed Shami available for Bengal’s next Ranji Trophy match against Kerala, commencing on November 20. Shami is part of the Indian Test squad for the four-match series in Australia and will embark on the tour after the next round of Ranji Trophy matches.

It is learnt that the state association has requested the BCCI to inform them about Shami’s availability before the Bengal team selection meeting, scheduled on Friday evening. However, as per the news available at the CAB till late evening on Thursday, the cricket board hasn’t responded to the request.