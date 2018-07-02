Billy Stanlake, Aaron Finch star as Australia crush Pakistan by nine wickets in 2nd T20I

Billy Stanlake picked up 4/8 as Australia beat Pakistan in the second T20I match at Harare Sports Club on Monday. (Source: AP) Billy Stanlake picked up 4/8 as Australia beat Pakistan in the second T20I match at Harare Sports Club on Monday. (Source: AP)

Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake took 4/8 as Australia crushed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the second T20I in Harare on Monday. Batting first, Sarfaraz Khan and his men could only muster 116 on the board. In reply, the Kangaroos cantered home with nine wickets in hand. Aaron Finch top-scored with an unbeaten 68 as Australia reached the target with ease. With this loss, Pakistan’s winning streak of 8 T20Is also came to a halt.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. The decision proved correct as Stanlake’s new ball spell fetched him a 4-fer. At 47/5 it seemed like Pakistan would struggle to reach the three-figure mark but cameos by Asif Ali (22), Shadab Khan (29) and Faheem Ashraf (21) ensured that Pakistan somehow reaches 116.

In reply, Australia got off to a flier with D Arcy Short and Finch racing off to 35 runs in 3 overs. From thereon it was only a matter of formality as Australia reached their target without any hiccups.

For his outstanding effort with the ball, Stanlake was awarded that Man of the Match. “We had a pretty disappointing tour of UK, it was challenging and to get out here and perform was nice. My role is to be aggressive up front and try to take wickets with the new ball. Hopefully, I can keep doing my best,” Stanlake said after receiving the award.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed expressed disappointment over the performance of his batsmen and said, “The total is important here. If you lose too many wickets early, You can’t survive in the match. Credit goes to them, he (Stanlake) got pace, especially the first four overs and he found bounce as well. Time to work hard, hopefully, we will come back well next game.

