Bigger coffers through IPL, higher pension to ex-players

On a day when the IPL media rights bidding war guaranteed nearly Rs 45,000 crore (and counting) to the BCCI coffers over the next five years, the cricket board turned to the country’s former cricketers and umpires, giving their monthly pensions a substantial hike. With effect from June 1, existing monthly pensions of Rs 15,000, Rs 22,500, Rs 30,000, Rs 37,500 and Rs 50,000 have been revised to Rs 30,000, Rs 45,000, Rs 52,500, Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000.

The BCCI confirmed this via a press release, as its president Sourav Ganguly said: “The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over.” Secretary Jay Shah added: “The welfare of our cricketers, be it former and present, is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction.”

The BCCI’s gesture was welcomed by former Indian women’s team captain Diana Edulji. “I thank the BCCI for this wonderful gift of increasing pensions across the board. It will help a number of players in their twilight zone,” she told The Indian Express. “It’s a great gesture by the Indian board. This will really help players, especially those who have played in the ‘60s and ‘70s,” said ex-India captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

A total of around 900 personnel would benefit from this decision.

Moving on to the IPL media rights auction, the highlight so far has been an exponential growth in the digital rights value. On Day 2 of the e-auction, Package B that dealt with the digital rights in the Indian subcontinent, was taken at Rs 50 crore per game, securing a 51.5 per cent jump over its base price of Rs 33 crore per match, even after Amazon’s pull-out. Package A, TV rights for the Indian subcontinent, was parked at Rs 57.5 crore per game, a 17.3 per cent hike over its base price of Rs 49 crore. It is likely that for the first time, the IPL will have different broadcasters for TV and digital streaming in India.

Windfall

As expected, the e-auction for a T20 league is being played out like a Test match, with Package C – a special bouquet of 18 matches, with non-exclusive digital rights for the Indian subcontinent – on the table, going into the third day of the auction on Tuesday. Package D, world rights for TV and digital, would follow. Until the auction is over, the winners will not be declared officially, but the combined value of TV and digital rights has already fetched the cricket board Rs 107.5 crore per game and Rs 44,075 crore for the 2023-2027 cycle. Five years ago, Star India bagged the rights for the 2018-2022 cycle, through a composite bid of Rs 16,347.5 crore. Even taking into account the addition of two new teams and an increase in the number of matches to 74 from 60, this is a giant leap.

The first day of the week started with a stock market crash that reportedly eroded nearly Rs 7 lakh crore of investors’ wealth. But the IPL, seemingly insulated from domestic market turbulence, inflationary concerns and maybe even recession, bucked the trend. An increase in the digital rights value was always going to be a catalyst in this, a reason why the BCCI decided to do away with composite bids this term.

It is widely accepted that Hotstar (Disney-Star’s digital platform) has changed cricket viewing in India, bringing the game into its consumers’ pockets, via a mobile phone. According to reports, back in 2018, 22 percent of the IPL viewers in the country watched the matches on Hotstar. Four years later, the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants logged 8.7 million concurrent viewers on the livestreaming platform at one stage. Thirty percent of Hotstar’s global revenue comes from India and from the company’s perspective, it would be an irony if it loses out to Viacom18/Reliance or any of its rivals this year.

Recession-proof

In 2008, during the IPL’s inaugural season, the tournament media rights value per game stood at Rs 13.6 crore. In 2018, it rose to Rs 54.5 crore and this time it’s already Rs 107.5 crore, with the e-auction entering its home stretch. No other sector in India has seen such rapid rise over the last 15 years. Even more staggering is the fact that at $13.7 million (converted into US dollars) per game at the moment, it has comfortably trumped the English Premier League, where the broadcasters pay around $11 million per match. To an extent, this defies logic, given football’s global popularity, while cricket is seriously played in only 10-odd countries.

A franchise official lauded the IPL as a product but at the same time, spoke about the challenge the broadcasters would face recouping the money. But a likely increase in team purse, thanks to an almost threefold increase in the IPL media rights value, offers a more relevant point. “The team purse has been set at Rs 90 crore, Rs 95 crore and Rs 100 crore for 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. But I think they will have to increase it (after this windfall),” chief executive of a successful franchise told The Indian Express, adding tongue in cheek: “Players won’t keep quiet.”

This time, the BCCI set the combined base price at Rs 32,890 crore for the five-year cycle, although bidding was done per-game basis. Already, the IPL media rights value is 143 percent higher than the previous rights deal and digital rights played a big part in this. Incidentally, Facebook was the highest bidder in the digital rights segment five years ago, putting in a bid of Rs 3,900 crore, amounting to around Rs 13 crore per game. But more importantly, as a revised pension scheme showed, the IPL money is positively contributing to the overall well-being of Indian cricket