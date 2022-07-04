‘Big series next year against India. Our approach is to be proactive and being brave’: Australia captain Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins’s Australia has already started targeting the India Test tour next year, and consciously adopting an aggressive batting strategy in Sri Lanka that they feel would help them do well in India. While Sri Lanka collapsed cheaply in both innings of the first Test they lost in three days, Australian batsmen slammed the ball around to make 321 in 70 overs.

“We have a big series next year in India, so this can really help develop and fast track our batters… if you want to be the number one Test team in the world you’ve got to be winning overseas.” Cummins said. Australia are set to tour India in 2023 for a four-Test series in March. “A couple of big words we were using about our approach was being proactive and being brave. You saw some really clear methods from all the batters. They might have been individually a bit different, but you saw everyone being really proactive and putting the pressure right back on their bowlers,” Cummins said.

“That’s the really pleasing thing – it’s something you talk more about in one-day cricket or T20 cricket but that’s the style over here that’s needed.”Australia batted just one time after they rolled out Sri Lanka for 212 in the first innings. Once again, Usman Khawaja, the opener, starred with a 71 and would say, “if you try to block on that wicket too often, it’s good night”.

Australia would have been pleased with the way the young allrounder Cameron Green has prospered in recent times. Green hit a fine 77 to extend the advantage. “He’s always been a fast learner but that’s even surprised us how fast he’s learnt out there,” said Cummings.

“From ball one, (he’s been) really sharp (with) a really clear method. It’s a credit to him and the coaches how they’ve worked over the last couple of weeks. Speaking to some of the older guys as well (to) find his method, and then just being brave enough to try it … that was the difference in the end.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey too showed a similar approach as he continued his good form with a 47-ball 45. “It’s about managing the tempo, but the tempo is going to be quite different to Pakistan,” said Cummins.

“When we’re on top of the game it’s about keeping that lead and running with it. But if it feels like things are moving faster than we want to, it’s about wrestling it back,” said Cummins. “That proactiveness (is important), rather than it being a grind. You’ve got to be on the front foot here, you’ve got to be scoring runs and ticking over the scoring rate because if you’re not moving anywhere here (then) you’re pretty vulnerable.”