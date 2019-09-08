Big money, star power, internal conflict of interest exposed BCCI’s underbelly: Vinod Rai

Former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai, who is currently the chairman of the Supreme Court-mandated Committee of Administrators of the BCCI, believes “big money, star power and internal conflict of interest have exposed the soft underbelly of the cricket board.”

Advertising

In the book titled Rethinking Good Governance: Holding to Account India’s Public Institutions, Rai mentions that the Indian cricket board prided itself on having a management system presided over by the most experienced cricket administrators in the land.

READ | CBI should maintain ‘arm’s-length’ relationship with govt: Former CAG Vinod Rai

“However, when the challenge of big money, star power, 24×7 national media focus and its own internal conflict of interest transgressions arose, the soft underbelly of the BCCI was revealed,” he writes.

Advertising

The former CAG also writes about the lack of transparency in BCCI’s administration and a compromised governance structure. “There was no transparency in its administration and its governance structure revealed that amendments to its rules and regulations were made at short notice, perhaps to pave the way for its functionaries to undertake commercial ventures,” he stated.

“It had no code of ethical conduct for its office-bearers, no ombudsman to delineate the fault lines and, above all, offered a structure which acquiesced to the power dynamics of the electoral ecosystem,” he adds.

(With inputs from PTI)