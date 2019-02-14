Big Bash League: Melbourne Stars stun Hobart Hurricanes to book final berth

Hobart Hurricanes, who finished at the top position in the round robin stage of the ongoing season of Big Bash League, were stunned by Melbourne Stars in the first semifinal on Thursday. Being asked to chase down the total of 154, Stars managed to reach the target with 6 wickets in hand and 7 balls to spare, to become the first team to reach the final.

Stars, had earlier won the toss and elected to field. Coming on to bat, Hurricanes, who reached the final last year, only to lose to Adelaide Strikers, reached 153/7. Ben McDermott scored 53 runs in 42 balls, thus becoming the highest scorer for Hurricanes.

But the star of the innings remained Stars bowler Daniel Worrall, who picked up 4 wickets and gave just 23 runs in his 4 overs, at an economy rate of 5.75.

Finished in style… See you in the #BBLFinal, @StarsBBL! pic.twitter.com/8DVr0kk5HF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) 14 February 2019

Out to chase 154, Stars suffered a mini collapse with Afghani spinner Qais Ahmed picking up quick 3 wickets. But captain Glenn Maxwell stuck around in the middle with Seb Gotch, who both added 72 runs together to take their side to a win.

Melbourne Stars, who won only two games in the previous season will play the final against the winner of the 2nd semifinal between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers on Sunday.