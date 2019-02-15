BBL Live score streaming, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Renegades win toss, elect to bowl first

BBL Live score streaming, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Renegades win toss, elect to bowl firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/big-bash-league-semifinal-melbourne-renegades-vs-sydney-sixers-live-cricket-score-5585517/
BBL Live score streaming, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Melbourne Renegades take on Sydney Sixers in the second semi-final of the 2019 Big Bash League on Friday. The winner takes on the Renegades’ same-city rivals Melbourne Stars in the final that is scheduled to be played on Sunday.
The Sydney Sixers’ capitulation to a Glenn Maxwell inspired Melbourne Stars in the final league match meant that the semi-final won’t be played at the SCG – the Sixers’ home ground – but at the Docklands ground, which is the Renegades’ home. It will be interesting to see the effect that the last-minute switch has on the pitch.
Live Blog
Good start for the Sixers
36/0 in four overs is not a score that indicates belligerence but it certainly shows stability, which is exactly what a team wants from their openers in the early overs. Philippe is on 15, Hughes on 15.
Sixers 19/0 after two overs
Tom Cooper bowled a good first over, conceding just four runs but three fours off Richardson's second over kind of spoilt that. Josh Philippe did all the work and he is on 14 off 7.
In the first semi-final
They were wooden spooners last year but the Stars have had a stellar season this time (note the pun, please). Hobart Hurricanes continued the tradition of the top ranked team falling out in the semi-final as their target of 154 was chased down by the Stars with 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare.
Teams
Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards
Renegades XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Cameron White, Mackenzie Harvey, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Chris Tremain, Harry Gurney
Hello and welcome!
First things first: Renegades have won the bat flip and will bowl first. Both sides have beaten each other in either of their homes in this season.Sixers comfortably, and remarkablu, defended a target of 132 at the Docklands while Renegades took just 13 overs to go past Sixers' total of 115 at the SCG. That was assumed to be the venue of the semi-final until Sunday night, when Glenn Maxwell went berzerk and decided that the Sixers won't get a home semi-final.
Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards
Renegades XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Cameron White, Mackenzie Harvey, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Chris Tremain, Harry Gurney
