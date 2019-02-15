BBL Live score streaming, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Renegades win toss, elect to bowl first

BBL Live score streaming, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Melbourne Renegades take on Sydney Sixers in the second semi-final of the 2019 Big Bash League on Friday. The winner takes on the Renegades’ same-city rivals Melbourne Stars in the final that is scheduled to be played on Sunday.

The Sydney Sixers’ capitulation to a Glenn Maxwell inspired Melbourne Stars in the final league match meant that the semi-final won’t be played at the SCG – the Sixers’ home ground – but at the Docklands ground, which is the Renegades’ home. It will be interesting to see the effect that the last-minute switch has on the pitch.