Big Bash League semifinal Live Cricket Score Online, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Melbourne Stars win toss, elect to bowl

Big Bash League semifinal Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After yet another long-drawn Big Bash season, we are all set for the BBL 2018-19 playoffs. The league leaders Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Stars at Blundstone Arena in Hobart in the first semi-final on Thursday. Despite losing three matches in their previous five encounters, Hurricanes stand as one of the most standout sides. The match will be played in Hobart, where Hurricanes have so far enjoyed a great outing. The team secured eight consecutive wins at home this season.
Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, who has mostly missed the country’s premier T20 league due to international duties, will seek for revenge as Hurricanes had secured a seven-wicket win against Stars in the semi-finals of BBL03. Follow live score and updates here.
WICKET
WICKET! Worrall gets a wicket with his first ball of the night as leading run-scorer Matthew Wade is caught behind for 2. Canes are 3/1
Match underway
The first semifinal between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars is underway in Hobart. Wade and D Arcy Short are at the crease. Wade is on strike. Maxwell will open the attack
Stars XI:
Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Nic Maddinson, Dwayne Bravo, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane.
Hurricanes XI:
Hurricanes XI: Matthew Wade (c/wk), D'Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith.
Toss
The Stars have won the bat flip and elected to bowl first in Hobart for the first semifinal.
Big Bash League LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Big Bash League semifinal clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars. The two sides fight for a spot in the final. Follow this page for live updates from the match at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.