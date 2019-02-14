Toggle Menu
Big Bash League semifinal Live Cricket Score Online, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Melbourne Stars win toss, elect to bowlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/big-bash-league-semifinal-hobart-hurricanes-vs-melbourne-stars-live-cricket-score-5583690/

Big Bash League semifinal Live Cricket Score Online, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Melbourne Stars win toss, elect to bowl

Big Bash League semifinal, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hobart Hurricanes clash with Stars for a place in the final.

Big Bash League Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes clash with Melbourne Stars in the semifinal

Big Bash League semifinal Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After yet another long-drawn Big Bash season, we are all set for the BBL 2018-19 playoffs. The league leaders Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Stars at Blundstone Arena in Hobart in the first semi-final on Thursday. Despite losing three matches in their previous five encounters, Hurricanes stand as one of the most standout sides. The match will be played in Hobart, where Hurricanes have so far enjoyed a great outing. The team secured eight consecutive wins at home this season.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, who has mostly missed the country’s premier T20 league due to international duties, will seek for revenge as Hurricanes had secured a seven-wicket win against Stars in the semi-finals of BBL03. Follow live score and updates here.

Live Blog

Big Bash League semifinal Live Cricket Score Online, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Live Score:

WICKET

WICKET! Worrall gets a wicket with his first ball of the night as leading run-scorer Matthew Wade is caught behind for 2. Canes are 3/1

Match underway

The first semifinal between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars is underway in Hobart. Wade and D Arcy Short are at the crease. Wade is on strike. Maxwell will open the attack

Stars XI:

Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Nic Maddinson, Dwayne Bravo, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Hurricanes XI:

Hurricanes XI: Matthew Wade (c/wk), D'Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith.

Toss

The Stars have won the bat flip and elected to bowl first in Hobart for the first semifinal.

Big Bash League LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Big Bash League semifinal clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars. The two sides fight for a spot in the final. Follow this page for live updates from the match at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Jofra Archer, George Bailey, Johan Botha, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Moody, Tim Paine, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, D Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade(c), Qais Ahmad

Melbourne Stars squad: Melbourne Stars Squad: Michael Beer, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Dwayne Bravo, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell(c), Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa, Liam Plunkett

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Pitbull apologises for not performing at PSL opening ceremony
2 South Africa’s bowling plan against Sri Lanka revealed by TV broadcaster
3 R Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat call for face-masks to protect bowlers after Ashok Dinda incident