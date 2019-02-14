Big Bash League semifinal Live Cricket Score Online, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Melbourne Stars win toss, elect to bowl

Big Bash League semifinal Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After yet another long-drawn Big Bash season, we are all set for the BBL 2018-19 playoffs. The league leaders Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Stars at Blundstone Arena in Hobart in the first semi-final on Thursday. Despite losing three matches in their previous five encounters, Hurricanes stand as one of the most standout sides. The match will be played in Hobart, where Hurricanes have so far enjoyed a great outing. The team secured eight consecutive wins at home this season.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, who has mostly missed the country’s premier T20 league due to international duties, will seek for revenge as Hurricanes had secured a seven-wicket win against Stars in the semi-finals of BBL03. Follow live score and updates here.