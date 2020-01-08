Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 08, 2020

Big Bash League: Rashid Khan bags his fifth hat-trick in T20 cricket

Rashid Khan dismissed Sydney Sixers' Jack Edwards and James Vince on back to back deliveries to claim a hat-trick on the first ball of the next over. The spinner struck gold as he bowled over Jordan Silk, adding yet another T20 hat-trick to his record-studded cap.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 8, 2020 2:10:07 pm
Rashid Khan hat-trick, Rashid Khan in BBL, BBL hat-trick of Rashid Khan, first hat-trick for Adelaide strikers, Rashid khan's 5th hat-trick Rashid has been exceptional for the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing BBL season.

Rashid Khan, who is currently playing for Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League in Australia, has hit the headlines for his cricketing heroics. The Afghanistan all-rounder scripted his fifth hat-trick in T20 cricket on Wednesday when he dismissed Sydney Sixers’ Jack Edwards and James Vince on back to back deliveries to claim a hat-trick on the first ball of the next over. The spinner struck gold as he bowled over Jordan Silk, adding yet another T20 hat-trick to his record-studded cap.

BBL’s official twitter handle tweeted the video of Rashid taking three wickets off three successive deliveries and captioned the post as, ” He’s done it! A hat-trick for Rashid Khan! What a moment #BBL09″

Rashid has been exceptional for the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing BBL season as he has struck gold for the side both with the bat and the ball. From a camel-bump bat to hitting impossible sixes to now adding another T20 hat-trick to his tally, Rashid Khan is taking the T20s by storm. Besides, he etched his name in the history of BBL as he became the first Strikers’ bowler to grab a hat-trick in the league.

Also Read:

Rashid Khan unveils the ‘Camel’ bat in BBL

The records Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan broke on his Test captaincy debut

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli aces another chase as India thrash Sri Lanka in Indore
Virat Kohli aces another chase as India thrash Sri Lanka in Indore
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 08: Latest News