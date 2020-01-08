Big Bash League: Rashid Khan bags his fifth hat-trick in T20 cricket

Rashid has been exceptional for the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing BBL season. Rashid has been exceptional for the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing BBL season.

Rashid Khan, who is currently playing for Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League in Australia, has hit the headlines for his cricketing heroics. The Afghanistan all-rounder scripted his fifth hat-trick in T20 cricket on Wednesday when he dismissed Sydney Sixers’ Jack Edwards and James Vince on back to back deliveries to claim a hat-trick on the first ball of the next over. The spinner struck gold as he bowled over Jordan Silk, adding yet another T20 hat-trick to his record-studded cap.

🗣️ Rashid Khan’s got a hat-trick on Josh Hazlewood’s birthday! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4alJfpWzCY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

BBL’s official twitter handle tweeted the video of Rashid taking three wickets off three successive deliveries and captioned the post as, ” He’s done it! A hat-trick for Rashid Khan! What a moment #BBL09″

Rashid has been exceptional for the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing BBL season as he has struck gold for the side both with the bat and the ball. From a camel-bump bat to hitting impossible sixes to now adding another T20 hat-trick to his tally, Rashid Khan is taking the T20s by storm. Besides, he etched his name in the history of BBL as he became the first Strikers’ bowler to grab a hat-trick in the league.

