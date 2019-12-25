Big Bash League: Jhye Richardson ‘bowls’ from boundary line to get batsman run out

Jhye Richardson throws the ball bowling accurately to the keeper’s hands to get the batsman out. Jhye Richardson throws the ball bowling accurately to the keeper’s hands to get the batsman out.

The ninth season of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) has reached its peak. A unique incident was witnessed during a match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers on Monday. Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson was fielding near the boundary rope. While Strikers’ Jake Weatherland was well-set at 83 off just 47 balls.

This is something different from Jhye Richardson in the deep! A run out worthy of a Bucket Moment.#BBL09 | @KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/l48sK8BQBw — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2019

In the meantime, Jhye threw the ball with a bowling action from the boundary rope to run out Jake Weatherald. Jake had hit 10 fours and three maximums. But he had to go back to the hut in the 15th over as Richardson’s throw proved costly for him. Weatherald clipped a Chris Jordan delivery to the backward square leg and ran for a double. However, Richardson attacked the ball and picked it in one motion.

The fielder instantly delivered the ball to the wicketkeeper who collected and whipped off the bails in a flash. Replays showed that the Strikers’ opener failed to make his ground in time and was given run out by the TV umpire. Well, the Strikers managed to score 198 runs in 18 overs, courtesy to Carey’s explosive innings in the end. In response, the Perth based team could only reach to 183 and lost the match by 15 runs.

