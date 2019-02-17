BBL Final Live score streaming, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars: Renegades 145/5 after 20 overs

BBL Final Live score streaming, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars: The 2019 Big Bash League sees the two Melbourne teams – Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades, go head to head for the title. A fire alarm caused a temporary evacuation of the Marvel Stadium but that turned out to be a false alarm. The stadium is packed to the hilt with Australian media reporting that over 37,000 tickets have been sold within a little over 24 hours.

Melbourne Stars had won the bat flip and elected to bowl first. It’s been a good start for them as they have managed to take two wickets within the first four overs and Renegades have struggled to score runs.