Big Bash League to feature specially designed ball for indigenous-themed match

The Big Bash League will use a specially-designed ball in the Big Bash League clash on Saturday between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers, as part of the indigenous-theme matched. According to a report from Cricket Australia, the manufacturer Kookaburra has produced a “Thipe Artherrentye-Akngerre” ball during the match, which is the Arrernte word for Kookaburra.

Arrernte are the original First Nations People of Alice Springs, where the match was originally supposed to take place. But the match was later shifted to south due to the unfit outfield at Traegar Park.

The Indigenous artist Fiona Clarke has done the artwork on the ball which includes the “Walkabout Wickets” artwork as well, which was incorporated in the Aboriginal XI Uniforms during their UK tour in 2018.

Strikers opening batsman Alex Carey will also reportedly be using the the bat of Melbourne Renegades allrounder and Aboriginal XI skipper Dan Christian in the match. The bat features the artwork of Indigenous artist Emma MacNeil.

“Despite the game being moved from Alice Springs, I was thrilled that Alex Carey was genuinely excited to use my bat in Adelaide to help support the cause in this themed match,” Christian was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website. “This support means a lot to the Indigenous community and it’s vital in promoting the sport as inclusive and welcoming,” he added.

The two participating teams will also be wearing indigenous jerseys for the match. After the match, a documentary titled “Walkabout Wickets”, will be showcased, which will detail the story of the Indigenous tour of England last year.