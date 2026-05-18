BBL opener set for Chennai as Cricket Australia gets BCCI nod

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Big Bash is heading to India. Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium is set to host the opening game of the new BBL season starting in the second week of December 2026, with Cricket Australia having received encouraging signals from the Board of Control for Cricket in India after months of talks.
Over the past three months, CA has been exploring the possibility of hosting the BBL opener in India. The BCCI was initially not receptive, but after further discussions CA is understood to have received positive news from their Indian counterparts. A five-member CA delegation has since flown to Chennai for CSK’s final IPL home game to recce the stadium.
A CA representative declined to confirm the development but acknowledged the conversations. “We are not able to confirm anything. We are exploring the potential of Chennai in partnership with the Australian Government to deepen the India-Australia relationship. Nothing confirmed as yet and we are working closely with our friends in BCCI,” the representative said.
BCCI president Mithun Manhas was also in Chennai to meet the CA delegation, as were representatives from the Australian trade community. Ever since CA decided to take the BBL opener overseas, Chennai had been their first-choice venue, with talks running in parallel with the local Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.
While early discussions had floated the possibility of hosting more than one match, scheduling constraints mean it is likely to be just the opener – which could feature defending champions Perth Scorchers.
The December timing carries complications. Chennai’s peak monsoon season runs through that month, a factor both boards will need to navigate.
Last year, R Ashwin had signed with Sydney Thunder and was set to become the first Indian to feature in the BBL before injury ruled him out.
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