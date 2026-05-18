BBL opener set for Chennai as Cricket Australia gets BCCI nod

Over the past three months, CA has been exploring the possibility of hosting the BBL opener in India. (Screengrab: X/Big Bash League)

Big Bash is heading to India. Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium is set to host the opening game of the new BBL season starting in the second week of December 2026, with Cricket Australia having received encouraging signals from the Board of Control for Cricket in India after months of talks.

Over the past three months, CA has been exploring the possibility of hosting the BBL opener in India. The BCCI was initially not receptive, but after further discussions CA is understood to have received positive news from their Indian counterparts. A five-member CA delegation has since flown to Chennai for CSK’s final IPL home game to recce the stadium.