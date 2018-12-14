Big Bash League 2018/19 Everything you need to know: Teams, squads, fixtures, coverage in India

Australia’s Big Bash League returns for its eighth edition. The 2018/19 season of the BBL starts on December 19 with defending champions Adelaide Strikers playing Brisbane Heat in the latter’s home ground, The Gabba. The franchises are currently busy with player acquisitions and a few big-name moves have already taken place, such as Dwayne Bravo moving to Melbourne Stars from cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades. The league stage is set to end on February 10 and the final will be held a week later on February 17.
In India, the Big Bash league will be aired on the Sony Network.
Schedule and fixtures:
December 19
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers in Brisbane
The Gabba, Brisbane
1:45 PM IST
December 20
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
1:45 PM IST
December 21
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
1:45 PM IST
December 22
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
10:00 AM IST
December 22
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes in Queensland
Carrara Oval, Queensland
12:30 PM IST
December 23
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades in Adelaide
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
1:45 PM IST
December 24
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars in Hobart
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
10:15 AM IST
December 24
Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers in Sydney
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
1:45 PM IST
December 26
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers in Perth
Perth Stadium, Perth
1:45 PM IST
December 27
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars in Sydney
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
1:45 PM IST
December 28
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder in Hobart
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
1:45 PM IST
December 29
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers in Melbourne
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
1:30 PM IST
December 30
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers in Launceston
Aurora Stadium, Launceston
1:45 PM IST
December 31
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder in Adelaide
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
1:45 PM IST
January 1, 2019
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers in Queensland
Carrara Oval, Queensland
9:15 AM IST
January 1
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
1:45 PM IST
January 2
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
1:45 PM IST
January 3
Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers in Geelong
Geelong Cricket Ground, Geelong
1:45 PM IST
January 4
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers in Hobart
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
1:45 PM IST
January 5
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder in Queensland
Carrara Oval, Queensland
12:45 PM IST
January 5
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat in Perth
Perth Stadium, Perth
4:00 PM IST
January 6
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers in Adelaide
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
1:45 PM IST
January 7
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
1:45 PM IST
January 8
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat in Sydney
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
1:45 PM IST
January 9
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
1:45 PM IST
January 10
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades in Brisbane
The Gabba, Brisbane
1:45 PM IST
January 11
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
1:30 PM IST
January 13
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
9:15 AM IST
January 13
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Geelong
Geelong Cricket Ground, Geelong
1:05 PM IST
January 13
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers in Perth
Perth Stadium, Perth
4:05 PM IST
January 14
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
1:45 PM IST
January 16
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades in Sydney
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
1:45 PM IST
January 17
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder in Brisbane
The Gabba, Brisbane
1:45 PM IST
January 18
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Perth
Perth Stadium, Perth
4:00 PM IST
January 19
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
1:15 PM IST
January 20
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in Sydney
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
1:45 PM IST
January 21
Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
1:45 PM IST
January 22
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades in Sydney
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
1:45 PM IST
January 23
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers in TBC
TBC, TBC
9:15 AM IST
January 23
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
1:45 PM IST
January 24
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder in Perth
Perth Stadium, Perth
4:10 PM IST
January 27
Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
2:10 PM IST
January 28
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth
Perth Stadium, Perth
3:45 PM IST
January 29
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in Hobart
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
10:30 AM IST
January 29
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
1:30 PM IST
January 30
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder in Melbourne
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
1:45 PM IST
January 31
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers in Launceston
Aurora Stadium, Launceston
2:10 PM IST
February 1
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers in Brisbane
The Gabba, Brisbane
3:10 PM IST
February 2
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder in Sydney
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
1:30 PM IST
February 3
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat in Adelaide
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
12:15 PM IST
February 3
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth
Perth Stadium, Perth
3:45 PM IST
February 7
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades in Hobart
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
2:10 PM IST
February 8
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars in Brisbane
The Gabba, Brisbane
3:10 PM IST
February 9
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers in Alice Springs
Traeger Park, Alice Springs
9:15 AM IST
February 9
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes in Canberra
Manuka Oval, Canberra
12:45 PM IST
February 10
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers in Melbourne
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
9:15 AM IST
February 14
1st Semi-Final
TBC, TBC
5:30 AM IST
February 15
2nd Semi-Final
TBC, TBC
5:30 AM IST
February 17
Final
TBC, TBC
5:30 AM IST
Squads:
Sydney Thunder: Fawad Ahmed, Jos Buttler (ENG), Pat Cummins, Callum Ferguson, Ryan Gibson, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Kurtis Patterson, Sam Rainbird, Joe Root (ENG), Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Shane Watson, Anton Devcich (NZ, international replacement), Chris Jordan (ENG, international replacement)
Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum (NZ), James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Alex Ross, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson
Hobart Hurricanes: Jofra Archer (ENG), George Bailey, Johan Botha, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills (ENG), David Moody, Tim Paine, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade
Melbourne Renegades: Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Kane Richardson, Usman Khan Shinwari (PAK), Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Beau Webster, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth, Harry Gurney (ENG, international replacement)
Melbourne Stars: Michael Beer, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Dwayne Bravo (WI), Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb, Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa, Liam Plunkett (ENG, international replacement)
Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh (c), Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Usman Qadir (Pakistan), Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, David Willey (England)
Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Tom Curran (ENG), Ben Dwarshuis, Joe Denly (England), Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Henry Thornton, Greg West
Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Michael Cormack, David Grant, Travis Head, Colin Ingram (SA), Rashid Khan (AFG), Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Liam O’Connor, Peter Siddle, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Nick Winter