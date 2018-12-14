Big Bash League 2018/19 Everything you need to know: Teams, squads, fixtures, coverage in India

Australia’s Big Bash League returns for its eighth edition. The 2018/19 season of the BBL starts on December 19 with defending champions Adelaide Strikers playing Brisbane Heat in the latter’s home ground, The Gabba. The franchises are currently busy with player acquisitions and a few big-name moves have already taken place, such as Dwayne Bravo moving to Melbourne Stars from cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades. The league stage is set to end on February 10 and the final will be held a week later on February 17.

In India, the Big Bash league will be aired on the Sony Network.

Schedule and fixtures:

December 19

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers in Brisbane

The Gabba, Brisbane

1:45 PM IST

December 20

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

1:45 PM IST

December 21

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

1:45 PM IST

December 22

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

10:00 AM IST

December 22

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes in Queensland

Carrara Oval, Queensland

12:30 PM IST

December 23

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades in Adelaide

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

1:45 PM IST

December 24

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars in Hobart

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

10:15 AM IST

December 24

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers in Sydney

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

1:45 PM IST

December 26

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers in Perth

Perth Stadium, Perth

1:45 PM IST

December 27

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars in Sydney

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

1:45 PM IST

December 28

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder in Hobart

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

1:45 PM IST

December 29

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers in Melbourne

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

1:30 PM IST

December 30

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers in Launceston

Aurora Stadium, Launceston

1:45 PM IST

December 31

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder in Adelaide

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

1:45 PM IST

January 1, 2019

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers in Queensland

Carrara Oval, Queensland

9:15 AM IST

January 1

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

1:45 PM IST

January 2

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

1:45 PM IST

January 3

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers in Geelong

Geelong Cricket Ground, Geelong

1:45 PM IST

January 4

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers in Hobart

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

1:45 PM IST

January 5

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder in Queensland

Carrara Oval, Queensland

12:45 PM IST

January 5

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat in Perth

Perth Stadium, Perth

4:00 PM IST

January 6

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers in Adelaide

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

1:45 PM IST

January 7

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

1:45 PM IST

January 8

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat in Sydney

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

1:45 PM IST

January 9

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

1:45 PM IST

January 10

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades in Brisbane

The Gabba, Brisbane

1:45 PM IST

January 11

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

1:30 PM IST

January 13

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

9:15 AM IST

January 13

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Geelong

Geelong Cricket Ground, Geelong

1:05 PM IST

January 13

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers in Perth

Perth Stadium, Perth

4:05 PM IST

January 14

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

1:45 PM IST

January 16

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades in Sydney

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

1:45 PM IST

January 17

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder in Brisbane

The Gabba, Brisbane

1:45 PM IST

January 18

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Perth

Perth Stadium, Perth

4:00 PM IST

January 19

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

1:15 PM IST

January 20

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in Sydney

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

1:45 PM IST

January 21

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

1:45 PM IST

January 22

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades in Sydney

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

1:45 PM IST

January 23

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers in TBC

TBC, TBC

9:15 AM IST

January 23

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

1:45 PM IST

January 24

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder in Perth

Perth Stadium, Perth

4:10 PM IST

January 27

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

2:10 PM IST

January 28

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth

Perth Stadium, Perth

3:45 PM IST

January 29

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in Hobart

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

10:30 AM IST

January 29

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

1:30 PM IST

January 30

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder in Melbourne

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

1:45 PM IST

January 31

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers in Launceston

Aurora Stadium, Launceston

2:10 PM IST

February 1

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers in Brisbane

The Gabba, Brisbane

3:10 PM IST

February 2

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder in Sydney

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

1:30 PM IST

February 3

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat in Adelaide

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

12:15 PM IST

February 3

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth

Perth Stadium, Perth

3:45 PM IST

February 7

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades in Hobart

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

2:10 PM IST

February 8

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars in Brisbane

The Gabba, Brisbane

3:10 PM IST

February 9

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers in Alice Springs

Traeger Park, Alice Springs

9:15 AM IST

February 9

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes in Canberra

Manuka Oval, Canberra

12:45 PM IST

February 10

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers in Melbourne

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

9:15 AM IST

February 14

1st Semi-Final

TBC, TBC

5:30 AM IST

February 15

2nd Semi-Final

TBC, TBC

5:30 AM IST

February 17

Final

TBC, TBC

5:30 AM IST

Squads:

Sydney Thunder: Fawad Ahmed, Jos Buttler (ENG), Pat Cummins, Callum Ferguson, Ryan Gibson, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Kurtis Patterson, Sam Rainbird, Joe Root (ENG), Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Shane Watson, Anton Devcich (NZ, international replacement), Chris Jordan (ENG, international replacement)

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum (NZ), James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Alex Ross, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson

Hobart Hurricanes: Jofra Archer (ENG), George Bailey, Johan Botha, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills (ENG), David Moody, Tim Paine, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade

Melbourne Renegades: Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Kane Richardson, Usman Khan Shinwari (PAK), Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Beau Webster, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth, Harry Gurney (ENG, international replacement)

Melbourne Stars: Michael Beer, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Dwayne Bravo (WI), Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb, Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa, Liam Plunkett (ENG, international replacement)

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh (c), Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Usman Qadir (Pakistan), Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, David Willey (England)

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Tom Curran (ENG), Ben Dwarshuis, Joe Denly (England), Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Henry Thornton, Greg West

Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Michael Cormack, David Grant, Travis Head, Colin Ingram (SA), Rashid Khan (AFG), Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Liam O’Connor, Peter Siddle, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Nick Winter