Big Bash League: Batsman controversially dismissed on ‘seventh’ ball of the over

A bizarre umpiring error at the Big Bash League saw a batsman getting dismissed in the ‘seventh’ ball of the over on Sunday during the clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

Scorchers player Michael Klinger, who opened the innings with Cameron Bancroft, was batting on 2 from 5 balls when the right-hander was caught at the third-man boundary in the second over. The opener was caught by Steve O’Keefe and the on-field umpire consulted the third umpire to check if it was a clean catch.

The replays showed the catch was clean and the screen showed ‘out’ with neither the umpires nor the batsmen realising it was the ‘seventh’ ball.

The incident overshadowed Bancroft’s unbeaten 87 on his return from a nine-month ban for ball-tampering as the Scorchers won the match against Sydney Sixers by seven-wickets.

Cricket Australia said the incident would be 0000owed up. “It appears there was a miscount of balls in the over, and a seventh ball was allowed by the umpires,” a spokesperson said on their website. “As the ball was bowled it is deemed live and consequently the decision stands. The incident will be followed up in Cricket Australia’s general match review process and feedback will of course be taken on board.”