Cameron Bancroft dismissed for two on return after ball-tampering ban

Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft was dismissed for two runs for the Perth Scorchers in Big Bash Twenty20 League at Launceston on his return to cricket after a ban of nine months.

Bancroft, who was involved in ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test between Australia and South Africa, received bans from international, state as well as Big Bash League. Then-captain Steve Smith and Vice Captain David Warner also received bans for 12 months.

Bancroft returned to action in the fourth over on Sunday, when the Perth Scorchers weres struggling on 16 for three against the Hobart Hurricanes. He was welcomed to the ground with boos from the crowd when his name was announced, according to reports in the Australian media.

Facing fast bowler Riley Meredith, Bancroft managed to last just three balls in his first appearance after nine months. He clipped the first ball off his pads for two runs, blocked the second delivery, before edging the third to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade as the Scorchers fell to 19/4.

In a recent interview to Fox Sport, Bancroft opened up on the ball tampering controversy, saying, “Dave [Warner] suggested to me to carry the action out on the ball given the situation we were in in the game and I didn’t know any better. I didn’t know any better because I just wanted to fit in and feel valued, really — as simple as that.”