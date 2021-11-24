Bhuvneshwar, wife Nupur blessed with baby girl

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur were blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday (Instagram)

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur have been blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday. The India international confirmed the news on Instagram and Twitter with a graphic which said, “It’s a girl.”

Today we welcome the biggest joy of our lives. 24.11.2021 pic.twitter.com/VlvcyjFEmW — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) November 24, 2021

Bhuvneshwar tied the knots with Nupur in a grand marriage in 2017. Their wedding took place just a couple of weeks before Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli.

He was on India duty earlier this week where he was part of India’s 3-match T20I Series against New Zealand. He took three scalps wickets in the series which led him to rise up the ICC ranking chart to 19th.

Kumar has had to deal with a tough phase on and off the field in 2021 so this news is a welcome one for him. He had lost his father to liver cancer in May, months after returning to the senior national side following a series of injury setbacks.

He did not have a good T20 World Cup where he managed to play only one match which was the opener against Pakistan. After conceding 25 runs in 3 overs in that match, the Meerut-born pacer was dropped and did not return to the first team. He also had a rather disappointing IPL season where he just took 6 wickets in 11 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad.