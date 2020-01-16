Bhuvneshwar Kumar undergoes sports hernia surgery in London

Bhuvneshwar Kumar underwent the surgery on January 11th. (PTI) Bhuvneshwar Kumar underwent the surgery on January 11th. (PTI)

Indian pacer Bhvneshwar Kumar underwent a sports hernia surgery on Saturday in London and is expected to begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on his return to India.

Although the BCCI did not give a timeline of Bhuvneshwar’s recovery, he is expected to take part in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to start on March 29, where the 29-year-old plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A statement by BCCI Board Secretary Jay Shah read, “Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar travelled to London on 9th January and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on 11th January. He was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar.”

“Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru,” it added.

Bhuvneshwar, who has played 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is for India, was not named in the T20I squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to the injury. Bhuvneshwar finished 2019 with a total of 33 ODI wickets from 33 matches, while his 17 T20 appearances fetched him 18 scalps.

Virat Kohli-led side tours New Zealand for five T20I Internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches from January 24. The India A team is also scheduled to play three one-dayers and two unofficial Tests during the tour, starting January 22.

