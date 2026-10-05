Bhuvneshwar Kumar to captain star-studded India in 2026 Hong Kong Sixes

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead a star-studded Indian side packed with IPL stars in the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes from October 30-November 1. Bhuvneshwar’s squad will include Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan.

Everyone except Shashank and Tewatia have played international cricket for India, although the latter has received a call-up to the national team in the past.

First held in 1992, the Hong Kong Sixes features a unique format in which only six players take the field for each team. One bowler can bowl two overs and the remaining six overs are to be sent in by the four remaining players each. All but three editions of the tournament have been held at the Kowloon Cricket Club, with the 1996 and 1997 tournaments being held at nthe Hong Kong Stadium and the 2024 edition being hosted by the Mission Road Ground.