Bhuvneshwar Kumar to captain star-studded India in 2026 Hong Kong Sixes

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Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead a star-studded Indian side packed with IPL stars in the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes from October 30-November 1. Bhuvneshwar’s squad will include Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan.
Everyone except Shashank and Tewatia have played international cricket for India, although the latter has received a call-up to the national team in the past.
First held in 1992, the Hong Kong Sixes features a unique format in which only six players take the field for each team. One bowler can bowl two overs and the remaining six overs are to be sent in by the four remaining players each. All but three editions of the tournament have been held at the Kowloon Cricket Club, with the 1996 and 1997 tournaments being held at nthe Hong Kong Stadium and the 2024 edition being hosted by the Mission Road Ground.
STACKED! 🔥
Maximum format. Maximum firepower. Team India is locked, loaded, and ready to take over the Hong Kong Sixes! 🇮🇳💥
#TurnItUpToSix #HongKongSixes https://t.co/aNSKqkDfd1
— Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) October 5, 2026
Bhuvneshwar brings years of international and IPL experience and the ability to make an impact with the new ball, while Krunal Pandya provides the versatility of a proven all-rounder. Nitish Rana adds aggressive stroke play and experience at the top of the order, while Shashank Singh and Rahul Tewatia bring proven finishing ability.
Rahul Tripathi adds attacking intent, with T. Natarajan providing a specialist left-arm pace option.
Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Marketing and Commercial, Cricket Hong Kong, China, said: “We are very grateful to the Indian cricket authorities for their support in helping us put together arguably one of the strongest sides that has represented India in the history of the Sixes.
“This will surely prove to be a quantum leap forward in terms of viewership and further validation for this iconic tournament.” Team India will return to the Hong Kong Sixes looking to go deeper into the competition after opening their 2025 campaign with a two-run DLS victory over Pakistan, before exiting the tournament following defeats in their subsequent matches.
Pakistan enters the 2026 edition as defending champions, having defeated debutants Kuwait in last year’s final to claim a record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title.
This edition of the tournament will feature eight major cricketing nations alongside four Associate Members, setting the stage for three days of fast-paced, attacking cricket at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.