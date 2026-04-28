Bhuvneshwar Kumar explains the science of bowling in T20s after Delhi Capitals demolition

The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had been making headlines for the ridiculous frequency with which teams were scoring over 200 runs in an innings and how easily they were chasing down targets in excess of 250 at times. However, amid all that noise came Monday’s fixture in which Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wipe away Delhi Capitals (DC) for just 75 runs and win the match by nine wickets.

Bhuvneshwar, who took three wickets for just eight runs in his three overs, explained how important it is for bowlers to be defensive in the format and how that should not be seen as negative cricket. “The biggest change is that batters no longer hold back, even when the ball is swinging in the powerplay. Earlier, there was more respect for conditions, but now the approach is consistently aggressive,” said Bhuvneshwar on JioStar.