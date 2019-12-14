Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of West Indies ODIs, Shardul Thakur named replacement

Shardul Thakur has six wickets from five games (File photo) Shardul Thakur has six wickets from five games (File photo)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies due to an injury he suffered in the recent T20I series. Bhuvneshwar had originally been named in the 15-man ODI squad as well as the T20I squad.

Shardul Thakur has been named Bhuvneshwar’s replacement. Thakur played his last ODI against Hong Kong on September 18, 2018. A groin injury forced him out of the side. The 29-year-old performed well for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman’s hernia symptoms have resurfaced. A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly,” BCCI said in a press release..

This is the second injury-enforced change in the ODI squad, with Shikhar Dhawan having already been replaced by Mayank Agarwal.

Bhuvneshwar did not train with the team in Chennai on Friday, where India are currently camped for the ODI series opener.

India will play three ODIs against West Indies in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

After that, India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series in January next year.

The extent of Bhuvneshwar’s injury and how long he will be out for is a matter on which official word is awaited.

