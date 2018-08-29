Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to action with three-wicket haul, fit for Asia Cup return

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had figures of 9-1-33-3 against South Africa A in a placings match of the Quadrangular series, which India A won by 124 runs.. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Bhuvneshwar Kumar had figures of 9-1-33-3 against South Africa A in a placings match of the Quadrangular series, which India A won by 124 runs.. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India’s pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Thursday made an impressive comeback in competitive cricket with a three-wicket haul for India A, giving clear indication that he will be available for selection during the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates from September 15.

Bhuvneshwar had figures of 9-1-33-3 against South Africa A in a placings match of the Quadrangular series, which India A won by 124 runs.

He removed Theunis de Bruyne with an outswinger while Khaya Zondo got an inswinger. He bowled within himself and looked in little discomfort during the two spells that he bowled.

Bhuvneshwar couldn’t get fit in time for the final two Tests against England after being left out due to a back injury during the first three matches.

Having fully recovered, he had started bowling at the nets and it was learnt that national selection committee decided to make him play the inconsequential 3rd-4th place play-off to check his fitness.

