Bhuvneshwar Kumar declared fit, included in India A squad against South Africa

Indian medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who suffered a lower back injury during the third ODI against England at Headingley on July 17, has been declared fit to feature for India A squad in the third-place playoff against South Africa A in Alur on Wednesday. Earlier, the BCCI while announcing the 18-member Indian squad for the first three Tests against England on July 18 had dropped the 28-year-old medium-pacer after he had aggravated his injury while playing the ODI series against England recently.

After undergoing tests in England, Kumar was sent to NCA along with a medical team of BCCI to monitor his rehabilitation. Previously, it was assumed that the bowler would recover from his injury within four weeks. But it later emerged that he would require another couple of weeks to regain hundred percent match fitness.

UPDATE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been declared fit & will be a part of the India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series. He will feature in the side’s next fixture against South Africa A. pic.twitter.com/4TXF7jBU9i — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) 27 August 2018

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, was also left out from the squad in the opening two Test matches after sustaining an injury in his fingers. However, the fast bowler made a comeback in the team for the third Test at Trent Bridge. Leading India’s bowling attack, the bowler took five wickets in the second innings of the match. His contribution helped India secure a 203-run victory in the third Test.

India A Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Mayank Markande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Ambati Rayudu.

