Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 78-run knock in RR’s win over RCB: ‘For a 15-year-old, he is too mature’

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waves his bat as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

The entire world is currently speaking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and how, as a 15-year-old, he is taking on some of the best fast bowlers in the world without fear and succeeding in getting Rajasthan Royals (RR) off to blazing starts in the powerplay in IPL 2026.

On Friday, it was the turn of the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood to bear the brunt as Sooryavanshi went after the experienced RCB duo en route to making 78 runs in 26 balls.

The former praised the left-hander for his batting exploits, but admitted that there were no hard feelings about getting hit by a teenager.