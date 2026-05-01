Bhuvneshwar Kumar on holding the Purple Cap at 36: ‘I’m not young anymore’

Bhuvneshwar has been one of RCB’s most reliable bowlers this season, using his experience and control to deliver, especially in the powerplay. (CREIMAS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said team success now outweighed personal milestones after moving to the top of the IPL 2026 wicket charts, while also pointing to chasing conditions and bowling decisions following RCB’s four-wicket defeat to the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Bhuvneshwar returned with figures of 3/28 against GT, taking his tally to 17 wickets from nine matches and regaining the Purple Cap as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. But the veteran seamer said his priorities had now shifted from individual awards to contributing to the team’s campaign.

“It’s good that I got the Purple Cap. But I think I have come out of that time where I want to achieve something individually,” Bhuvneshwar said after the match on Thursday.