Bhuvneshwar Kumar paid Rs 3.7 crore, Virat Kohli Rs 1.2 crore by BCCI in August

The richest cricket board in the world, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday released the salary details of the Indian players and coach Ravi Shastri. Medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar topped the list, making him the highest earning Indian cricketer in the month of August.
The right-arm medium pacer earned over Rs 3 crore in the month of August. The fee received by Bhuvneshwar include match fees for India tour to South Africa Test and ODI series, taxfree portion of 90 per cent retainership fees for January to March 2018, taxable portion of Test Ranking prize money received from ICC, taxfree portion of 90 per cent retainership fees for October to December 2017 and January to March 2018.
Skipper Virat Kohli pocketed Rs 1.25 crore, which included match fees for the ODI and Test series against South Africa and taxable portion of Test Ranking prize money received from ICC.
Coach Ravi Shastri, who has been under the radar of former cricketers for the team’s underperformance in England, has been given an advance payment of Rs 2.05 crores for coaching services till October 17.
Below are the details of the money earned by the Indian cricketers:
Virat Kohli
Rs 65,06,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 30,70,456: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Ravi Shastri
Rs 2,05,02,198: Advance Fees for coaching services from 18/7/2018 TO 17/10/2018
Rs 56,96,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 30,70,455: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 25,13,442: Match fees for India tour to Sri Lanka Nidhas Cup
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 1,12,23,493: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 27,00,000: Match fees for Sri Lanka tour to India
Rs 1,41,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Rs 52,70,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 92,37,329: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 1,01,25,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Rs 56,83,848: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 27,14,056: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 1,18,06,027: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 1,41,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Kuldeep Yadav
Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Jasprit Bumrah
Rs 1,13,48,573: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Cheteshwar Pujara
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 60,80,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 92,37,329: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Rs 1,01,25,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 55,42,397: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 48,44,644: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Hardik Pandya
Rs 50,59,726: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Yuzvendra Chahal
Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 53,42,672: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Wriddhiman Saha
Rs 44,34,805: Match fees for India tour to South Africa
Parthiv Patel
Rs 43,92,641: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
