From SRH to RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps finding new ways to take wickets at 36

Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates the wicket of Sahil Parakh of Delhi Capitals during Match 39 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on April 27, 2026.
(CREIMAS)
The 2016 IPL final at Chinnaswamy. Bhuvneshwar Kumar in orange, winning the trophy for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nine years later, same ground, different jersey – this time Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden title. Two franchises, two championships, and a career that refuses to follow the arc most fast bowlers trace.
Swinging the ball was never something Bhuvneshwar had to learn. It came naturally. His inswingers and outswingers were a puzzle for batters even in the shortest format, where the white ball and its seam have rarely been kind to fast bowlers. Over 11 years, he evolved from a swinging new-ball bowler into a death bowling specialist – nailing yorkers in the final overs, winning two Purple Caps, becoming as complete a T20 bowler as you will find.
The secret was length. To swing the ball, you pitch it up. But at SRH, Bhuvneshwar discovered that the fuller deliveries were not always his most fruitful. The real damage came from slightly behind – 6 to 8 metres – that corridor where batters do not know whether to drive or cut, whether to go forward or stay back. The ball swung from there. He picked up 81 of his 157 SRH wickets bowling at that length.
His final memorable spell at Uppal came against Rajasthan Royals in 2024 – 3 for 41, and a masterclass in the craft. Jos Buttler was on the back foot to cut, the ball full and swinging back in, taking the edge to slip. Sanju Samson got a delivery not quite full enough to drive, stayed back, pushed his bat in front of his pads, and watched the ball swing in sharply to uproot the stumps.
But 2024 was also the season the batters began finding answers.
Bhuvneshwar picked up 11 wickets at an economy of 9.35 – his worst at SRH since joining the franchise.
When Bhuvneshwar moved to RCB, finding swing at Chinnaswamy was never going to be easy. Last year was decent – 17 wickets – but the economy sat at 9.29, still high.
So he adapted again. At SRH, when he varied his length, he tended to go fuller – 2 to 6 metres, the traditional swing bowler’s territory, his second-best wicket-taking length there with 28. At RCB this season, he has gone shorter – 8 to 10 metres. The good length is still there, but the variations have shifted back.
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The results tell the story. At the 8 to 10 metre length, he is averaging 16.5 and going at an economy of 6.7. At the 6 to 8 metre length, the average is 20.5 and the economy 7.6. The shorter length is working better, and he is using it with the kind of cunning that only comes from experience.
Woke up, chose swing, and completely dismantled the batting 🤌
Describe Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s phenomenal opening spell in just one word 🗣️
The Tristan Stubbs wicket showed exactly how. Stubbs was set up for something fuller, bat ready for the drive. He got the 8 to 10 metre delivery instead, held his line, and watched the ball swing away from a length at which it had no business swinging – the outside edge flying to slip. For Axar Patel, the 6 to 8 metre trap was laid first before the fuller one undid him.
And then there is the yorker. At 36, Bhuvneshwar’s yorker is going at just 5 runs conceded, compared to 6.9 at SRH. He is using it more with the new ball this season too – deployed earlier, a weapon that most bowlers reserve for the death.
At 36, in his second franchise, on a ground that offers him nothing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still taking wickets. The method has changed. The results haven’t.
Tanishq Vaddi is a Sports Writer with the online team of The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. He primarily covers cricket and is known for his in-depth analysis and technical reporting on the game.
Professional Background
Role: He covers a wide range of cricketing action, including international matches (Tests, T20Is), domestic tournaments (Challenger Trophy), and major cricket leagues (IPL, WPL).
Education: Tanishq holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from MVSR Engineering College and a PG Diploma in English Journalism (Print) from the Asian School of Journalism.
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express in late 2022, he gained experience covering the startup ecosystem at YourStory and worked as a copywriter at Story Digital.
Key Areas of Coverage
Tanishq’s writing often focuses on the technical and psychological aspects of cricket. His notable work includes:
Technical Analysis: Explaining bowling actions (e.g., Simon Harmer’s bounce) and batting techniques (e.g., Ben Duckett’s sweep shot).
Interviews: He has interviewed prominent figures such as former England player Nick Knight, bowling coach Rajib Datta, and mental health coach Paddy Upton.
Statistical Comparisons: Detailed career analysis, such as comparing Shubman Gill’s early career stats with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Regional Cricket: Reporting on developments in South Indian cricket, including the appointment of Gary Stead as the head coach for Andhra.
Notable Recent Articles
"IND vs SA 2nd Test: How did Simon Harmer beat Yashasvi Jaiswal with bounce?" (Nov 2025)
"2026 Under-19 World Cup: Bowling coach outlines India's preparation" (Nov 2025)
"Nick Knight interview: Joe Root will score big runs in Australia" (Nov 2025)
"Gary Stead appointed as head coach for Andhra for the 25/26 season" (Sept 2025)
"Jason Gillespie explains what makes Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins so special, and why reverse swing will be key with Kookaburra ball"
You can follow his latest reports on the Indian Express website or via his Twitter handle @TanishqVaddi. ... Read More