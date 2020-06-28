Things changed after Jasprit Bumrah no ball in 2017 Champions Trophy final: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman walks back to the wicket after he was given out but then a no ball was called against by India’s Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo/Reuters) Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman walks back to the wicket after he was given out but then a no ball was called against by India’s Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo/Reuters)

Speaking on how India have lost some crucial matches in ICC tournaments by the narrowest of margins since 2013, Bhuvneshwar Kumar pinpointed Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball in the 2017 Champions Trophy final vs Pakistan as the turning point of that match.

On India’s defeat in the 2019 World Cup semifinal to New Zealand, he said the match changed when India lost their top order in a heap.

“India lost 3-4 wickets in 15 minutes, that made the game (semifinal vs New Zealand) one-sided. That was an unfortunate event. And if you look at the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, the match changed after the Jasprit Bumrah no ball,” he said on an ESPNCricinfo video interview earlier this week.

“It’s not like we’ve had a one-sided loss or we went down without a fight. We’ve always lost due to an unfortunate event or incident,” the bowler said.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman had received an early reprieve in the 2017 CT final, after he had been out but survived because Bumrah had overstepped. Zaman went on to score a century.

Third Over | 1st Ball | Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman Got him, nicked to the keeper! No! Bumrah bowled a NO-BALL! Fakhar Zaman comes back for another crack. The look of shock on everyone! What was your reaction?#UnitedWeWin #PlayLikeASheru #RoadToChampionsTrophy #CT17 pic.twitter.com/MJh9GZa1aW — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) June 18, 2018

Saying that too much is made of India’s ‘lack of success’ in ICC tournaments, Bhuvneshwar said that the national team have had a great record in these tournaments but have lost out in crucial matches due to bad luck.

“The last we won was the Champions Trophy in 2013. And since then, there have been only 3-4 ICC tournaments and we have made it to the semis or the finals about 2-3 times. In 2015 World Cup we lost to Australia in the semi-final. And in 2019 World Cup, it was bad luck. An early loss of three top order batsmen cost us the game. It rarely happens that in a match after dismissing the opposition for under 250, you are get bowled out,” he said.

