Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar is IPL’s undisputed powerplay king

In a format built on attacking instinct, where batsmen look to take control from the very first ball, the first six overs of an IPL innings feel like the last refuge of proper fast bowling. And no one has owned that phase quite like Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The reason is fairly straightforward — he gets the basics right, almost obsessively so. Bhuvneshwar is among the rare bowlers who can swing the ball both ways at a decent pace, and more importantly, land it exactly where he wants, ball after ball. There’s no drama to it. No exaggerated variations, no constant change-ups. Just control, movement, and patience.

He lives around the top of the off stump. One ball shapes away just enough to tempt the drive, the next nips back in to pin the batsmen. It’s subtle, and in a format where batsmen want clarity, he creates doubt. And once that doubt creeps in, he’s already ahead.

The numbers only reinforce what you see. With 84 powerplay wickets — the most in IPL history — Bhuvneshwar isn’t just leading the list, he’s set the benchmark. What stands out just as much is the control: an economy of 6.58 in the most attacking phase of a T20 innings, across nearly 200 matches.

He once again showed how devastating he can be, even at an advanced age of 36, taking three powerplay wickets against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and leaving them reeling in a chase of 176. It was a familiar script: early movement, tight lines and batsmen forced into mistakes.

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What really sets him apart, though, is how his method holds up across conditions. Take Trent Boult — a brilliant new-ball bowler, but one who relies heavily on swing up front. If that movement isn’t there, he can look a bit more predictable. Bhuvneshwar doesn’t have that problem. Even on flatter pitches, his control keeps him in the game.

The comparison gets even more interesting with bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Sandeep Sharma. Both are excellent in the powerplay. Chahar can be dangerous when the ball is swinging, but tends to lose that edge once it stops. Sandeep is all about discipline and clever variations, but operates at a slightly lower pace. Bhuvneshwar sits somewhere in between — just enough pace to rush batsmen, enough movement to trouble them and the control to keep everything in check.

He reads batsmen, sets them up and sticks to his plans. He’s not chasing magic balls; he’s building pressure, one delivery at a time.

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And that’s really what separates the very best in T20 cricket — the ability to do it again and again, under pressure, in a phase where the odds are stacked against the bowler. The powerplay is unforgiving and one bad over can change everything. Yet Bhuvneshwar has made a career out of getting it right.

The stats tell you he’s the best. The method shows you why. And together, they make it clear — Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn’t just great in the powerplay, he’s the standard in that phase.