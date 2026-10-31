Former Indian cricketer on Bhuvneshwar: ‘Indian management is saying we have had enough’

In the fourth T20I, India made a couple of changes; one was replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Mayank Yadav. The latter has picked up three wickets in the game. Kumar, though, made a comeback to the side after his impressive performances for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, on his return, the pitches and the batters have not been kind to him; he managed only three wickets in one game and conceded over 10 runs in all the matches.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned the reason behind his return.

“Prasidh Krishna has not been selected in the ODI team because he is injured. But, it’s not like Bhuvi has been picked in the one-day team. He has played three matches and has leaked so many runs that questions are being asked about his comeback. Amidst all this, he has been made to sit out, which only raises further questions about his comeback,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.