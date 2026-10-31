Former Indian cricketer on Bhuvneshwar: ‘Indian management is saying we have had enough’

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In the fourth T20I, India made a couple of changes; one was replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Mayank Yadav. The latter has picked up three wickets in the game. Kumar, though, made a comeback to the side after his impressive performances for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, on his return, the pitches and the batters have not been kind to him; he managed only three wickets in one game and conceded over 10 runs in all the matches.
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned the reason behind his return.
“Prasidh Krishna has not been selected in the ODI team because he is injured. But, it’s not like Bhuvi has been picked in the one-day team. He has played three matches and has leaked so many runs that questions are being asked about his comeback. Amidst all this, he has been made to sit out, which only raises further questions about his comeback,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
“It almost seems like the Indian management is saying we have had enough. So, this comeback is not turning out the way the Indian fans were hoping for. It seems that there is a slight break here as far as his comeback is concerned,” Chopra went on to add.
“I don’t think we should judge him or overthink how he has bowled. He is an experienced player and would certainly reflect on where he fell short and what he could have done better. As far as his performances are concerned, ups and downs are part of the game. Sometimes, as a bowler, you may not find your rhythm, but that is no reason to write him off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar would certainly know what he could have done better,” Ajinkya Rahane said on his YouTube channel ahead of the fourth T20I.
Instead of being critical of his performances, Rahane said people should appreciate the comeback he has made. “For me, the biggest story is that he has made a comeback at this age. We should learn from this that, as a bowler, you must never give up. Keep doing your job, and things will eventually fall into place. You never know; he could take five wickets in the next match, and things could change immediately. Bhuvneshwar is a bowler who certainly reflects on his game, but he is also confident in his abilities and is a confident person overall,” he said.