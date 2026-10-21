Bhuvneshwar will love conditions in NZ, pretty challenging to be a bowler in India nowadays: Santner

Veteran India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar could make his comeback into international cricket in the side’s upcoming first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has said that Bhuvneshwar would love the conditions that will be offer over the course of the series, particularly with pitches in India increasingly favouring batsmen in limited overs cricket.

“I think Bhuvi will love these conditions in New Zealand. If there’s anything in the wicket, he finds something out of it. On some flat ones in India, he still managed to nip the ball and swing the ball, so I think with the new ball out here, especially, it’ll be a challenge (for New Zealand).