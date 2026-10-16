Bhuvneshwar added to T20I squad for IND-WI Bengaluru decider, Arshdeep ruled out

Team India has roped in senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a comeback ahead of initial plans, as they named him for the series-deciding fifth T20I against the West Indies on Friday. Bhuvneshwar has been roped in as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh, who sustained an injury during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad.

The 36-year-old is marking a comeback to the side for the first time in four years, since his last match against New Zealand in November 2022.

ALSO READ | Zero sugar, zero gluten, zero lactose – what fuelled Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery,” a statement from the BCCI read.