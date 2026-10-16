Bhuvneshwar added to T20I squad for IND-WI Bengaluru decider, Arshdeep ruled out

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The 36-year-old is marking a comeback into the side for the first time in four years since his last match against New Zealand in November 2022. 

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 02:25 PM IST
BhuvneshwarBhuvneshwar Kumar in action. (FILE photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Team India has roped in senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a comeback ahead of initial plans, as they named him for the series-deciding fifth T20I against the West Indies on Friday. Bhuvneshwar has been roped in as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh, who sustained an injury during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad.

The 36-year-old is marking a comeback to the side for the first time in four years, since his last match against New Zealand in November 2022.

ALSO READ | Zero sugar, zero gluten, zero lactose – what fuelled Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery,” a statement from the BCCI read.

The veteran pacer was slated to make his comeback next week when India tour New Zealand for five T20Is, starting October 22. Bhuvneshwar has been the toast of the fast bowlers’ club across the previous two IPL editions, leading the wicket-taking charts with 45 scalps. He also remains the highest wicket-taker among all Indian pacers in the T20 format.

India’s updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments