‘Absolutely ready’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on playing in 2027 World Cup,’rest is selectors’ call’

Calls for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be recalled to the Indian ODI squad and for him to play in the 2027 World Cup has been on a steady increase ever since the veteran pacer’s stellar performances in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), coupled with injury struggles of India’s star fast bowlers, including spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Amid all of it, though, Bhuvneshwar has said that his only focus is to do his job of playing cricket to the best of his abilities for whichever side it is that he is representing.

Currently, that team is the Lucknow Falcons in the UPT20 League. “Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready,” Kumar said when asked on Sunday about possible selection for the World Cup.