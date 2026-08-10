‘Absolutely ready’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on playing in 2027 World Cup,’rest is selectors’ call’

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Calls for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be recalled to the Indian ODI squad and for him to play in the 2027 World Cup has been on a steady increase ever since the veteran pacer’s stellar performances in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), coupled with injury struggles of India’s star fast bowlers, including spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Amid all of it, though, Bhuvneshwar has said that his only focus is to do his job of playing cricket to the best of his abilities for whichever side it is that he is representing.
Currently, that team is the Lucknow Falcons in the UPT20 League. “Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready,” Kumar said when asked on Sunday about possible selection for the World Cup.
“Honestly, I cannot say exactly how ready I am. My job is to play cricket and that is why I have come here to play in the UP T20 league. I didn’t come here with the intention of moving to another place or reaching another level,” he said. “We play IPL knowing we have to perform and win matches for the team, but I didn’t come here to the UP T20 league hoping to get picked elsewhere or because someone said something. How prepared I am is not for me to decide; the rest is the selectors’ call.”
Briefly considered an all-format spearhead for India, Bhuvneshwar’s international appearances dwindled due to his struggles with injuries, which coincided with the emergence of Jasprit Bumrah and subsequently Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami establishing himself in the Indian team. He remained in contention in limited overs cricket but he hasn’t played for India since a T20I in November 2022. Bhuvneshwar’s last ODI was in January that year.
While there are calls from the likes of Ravi Shastri, Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin for him to be included in the Indian ODI squad, Bhuvneshwar’s career in Test cricket seems to have been accepted as a closed chapter. He played the last of his 21 Tests in January 2018 but has continued playing first class cricket. Bhuvneshwar has said that he is not concerned for now with taking a call on whether he will play in the Ranji Trophy or not this year.
“There’s still plenty of time, and a lot of cricket to be played before that. I can’t say right now whether I’ll play first-class cricket or not, but my aim is to keep playing as much cricket as I can,” the veteran pacer said
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