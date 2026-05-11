‘A place should be made for Bhuvneshwar again’: RCB star backed for India comeback after MI demolition

Out-of-favour India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has rolled back the years this IPL season, leading the wicket-taking charts with remarkable consistency with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On Sunday night, Bhuvneshwar single-handedly ripped apart the Mumbai Indians with the ball and even allowed himself a superb cameo with the bat as RCB sneaked in a last-ball victory that put them at the top of the standings. The 36-year-old snapped up MI opener Ryan Rickelton before castling Rohit Sharma with a knuckle-ball delivery. He proceeded to dismiss skipper Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck before returning later to dismiss a well-set Tilak Varma, walking away with figures of four for 23.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra lauded Bhuvneshwar’s consistency and backed him for a national team comeback on the back of his performances this season for the defending champions.

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“Bhuvneshwar Kumar, you have been absolutely outstanding. I am saying a place should be made for him again in the Indian T20I team. He picked up four wickets. He has taken three or more wickets six times this season. Before this, in the 19-year history, only one bowler had taken three wickets six times. That was Harshal Patel in the 2021 season. Bhuvi has already done that here. He is bowling at an economy of less than eight,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

With the chase going down to the wire, Bhuvneshwar walked in at No. 8 and smashed a first-ball six against MI seamer Raj Angad Bawa, his first maximum in 10 years in the IPL.

“He even hit a six over cover in the end, and reminds one of Mukul Choudhary. If the selection happens based on performances, and the number of T20Is we are going to play, and it’s being said that you will have to play multiple teams at the same time, then play Bhuvi as well. What’s the point otherwise? There should be some gain from performances, and that can be the only benefit,” Chopra added.

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Bhuvneshwar holds the Purple Cap this edition, having racked up 21 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 15.28.