‘Bhuvneshwar didn’t prove his form’: Ashwin says pacer’s India chapter is over

Former India spinner R Ashwin said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fairytale comeback chapter may have started and ended with an underwhelming New Zealand tour late last week.

Returning to the national fold exactly four years after India last toured New Zealand, the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar was entrusted with the lead pacer’s role on the back of his stellar IPL exploits with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last two seasons.

However, Bhuvneshwar flattered to deceive during the five-match T20Is against the Kiwis that India won 3-2. Playing in four matches, the veteran seamer only collected four wickets at a staggering economy of 11.50.