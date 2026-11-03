‘Bhuvneshwar didn’t prove his form’: Ashwin says pacer’s India chapter is over

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India spinner R Ashwin said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fairytale comeback chapter may have started and ended with an underwhelming New Zealand tour late last week.
Returning to the national fold exactly four years after India last toured New Zealand, the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar was entrusted with the lead pacer’s role on the back of his stellar IPL exploits with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last two seasons.
However, Bhuvneshwar flattered to deceive during the five-match T20Is against the Kiwis that India won 3-2. Playing in four matches, the veteran seamer only collected four wickets at a staggering economy of 11.50.
ALSO READ | Sarfaraz Khan on India omission: I ask myself same question everyday, ‘Why should I work harder’?
Ashwin said that his former national teammate failed to prove his form despite earning consistent chances.
“Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn’t bowled that well; he didn’t prove his form,” Ashwin said.
“There was a night and day difference between his IPL form and here (New Zealand series). I think that chapter is maybe closed. It’s very difficult. How will he come back?” he added.
Ashwin rued that Bhuvneshwar lacked the same bowling intensity that led him to the top of the wicket-taking charts in the IPL since 2025.
“Leave performance, leave giving extra runs. It’s not that. What was disappointing, I felt the way he bowls in the IPL – the intensity, his run-up speed was lower, and his bowling speed was also lower. That tells me maybe he didn’t come in prime training form for this series,” Ashwin explained.
“If that’s the condition, the selectors will also think, ‘Is this the way’? If you’re a new kid or a young boy, you’ll get ten chances. But you’re an experienced guy coming back,” he added.
Eyes on Shami
Ashwin instead said that the selectors could take a look at veteran pacer Mohammad Shami for a potential India comeback, considering his consistent workloads in the Ranji Trophy. In three matches, Shami has racked up 12 wickets thus far.
“Right now I’m thinking that the way Shami is coming in Ranji and bowling, he is in much better rhythm (than Bhuvneshwar),” said Ashwin.