Bhuvneshwar Kumar willing to guide youngsters like Navdeep Saini to make them comfortable

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was left impressed with the exploits of the debutant Navdeep Saini against West Indies in the first T20I on Saturday, and says that he’s always ready to guide the new recruits coming in to the national team.

The 29-year-old bagged two wickets for 19 runs himself, dismissing opener Evin Lewis and youngster Keemo Paul in India’s four-wicket win against the Caribbean outfit. Saini took the most wickets, getting an impressive 3/17 from his four-over spell, even grabbing a maiden.

“As a senior player, you always want to perform. Even you could not perform you have to contribute to the team. That is the first thing I want to do and luckily I did that,” Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match press conference.

“When young players like Navdeep Saini does well and Khaleel (Ahmed) does well, you want to always talk to them. You want to make them comfortable. That is the first thing I want to do and I always guide them,” he continued.

Bhuvneshwar was all praise for the 26-year-old quick who showed proper aptitude in his debut match, helping India to get their first win in their tour of West Indies.

“Just before coming into the team he played for India A against West Indies A in West Indies. That is why he did well. When you do well at the international level, it gives you a lot of confidence,” said the senior pacer.

“He has bolwed really well. The most important thing is, he has proved in different stages. He plays so much of cricket, in IPL and for India A. So when he came into the (senior national) team he was very confident.”

Asked about the switching from ODI cricket to T20 format, he said, “Not really mental adjustment because T20 and ODI are the same, not the same format but you have to bowl deck bowling in ODI and T20 as well.”

“It is only that T20 is a shorter format and when you go to ODI, it takes more load on the body. This is something we always take care of.”

He said the pitch used for the first T20 International match was a bit sticky as it was under cover in the last two days, and was not easy to bat on.

“The ball was not really coming onto the bat, it was a bit difficult for the batsmen. In the morning, it was a bit moist but got better in the second innings as the sun was out by then.”